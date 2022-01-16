Haridwar Hate Speech: Union Min Naqvi Demands Strict Action After Narsinghanand's Arrest

The Uttarakhand Police on Saturday arrested Haridwar hate speech accused and 'Dharam Sansad' leader Yati Narsinghanand. Narsinghanand is the second person to be arrested after Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Tyagi. Reacting to this, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi reacted and slammed those who are creating hatred and a communal divide in the country.

"I feel that hate in any form should not be accepted anywhere. They are dividing the society and spreading hate. They are also plotting to put India in a bad light in front of the world. Regardless of who it is, anyone who engages in such things should be dealt with accordingly. Stringent action should be taken against them. Any plans to divide the society must be destroyed immediately," said Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Haridwar Hate Speech: Wasim Rizvi arrested, notices sent to others

The Uttarakhand Police on Thursday arrested Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Tyagi in connection with the controversial Haridwar 'Dharm Sansad' hate speech case. Swatantra Kumar, the SP of Haridwar stated that Wasim Rizvi was arrested from Narsan border near Roorkee, reported news agency ANI. The police have registered a total of three cases against Rizvi, informed Yogendra Singh Rawat, SSP of Haridwar. In addition, he also informed that more notices have been sent to others involved in the case.

Haridwar hate speech controversy

The controversy erupted after Dharma Sansad was organized by hardline Hindu monk Yati Narasinghanand in Haridwar between December 16-19. Several other hardline leaders were also present and they called for using 'weapons' to defend Hindu Sanatan Dharma from those threatening it. The police had formed a 5-member SIT under an SP-level officer to probe into the case. Most leaders also vowed to emulate Nathuram Godse and kill anyone who hurt religious sentiments.

Videos that soon went viral on Twitter from the event show Bihar's Dharamdas Maharaj threatening to kill ex-PM Manmohan Singh for saying 'minorities have first right over national resources.' He also emulated Mahatma Gandhi's assassin and explicitly remarked that he would "not have hesitated to shoot at him (Singh) six times in the chest" had he been an MP. On the other hand, Yati Narasinghanand who is known to have repeatedly spewed communal statements also went ahead and coined the "Shastrameva Jayate', on the lines of India's motto - 'Satyameva Jayate'.

Image: Twitter/PTI