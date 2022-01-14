Haridwar Hate Speech: Uttarakhand Police Arrests Wasim Rizvi, Sends Notices To Others

The Uttarakhand Police on Thursday arrested Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Tyagi in connection with the controversial Haridwar 'Dharm Sansad' hate speech case. Swatantra Kumar, the SP of Haridwar stated that Wasim Rizvi was arrested from Narsan border near Roorkee, reported news agency ANI. The police have registered a total of three cases against Rizvi, informed Yogendra Singh Rawat, SSP of Haridwar. In addition, he also informed that more notices have been sent to others involved in the case.

Uttarakhand Police have arrested Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Tyagi in connection with the Haridwar 'Dharm Sansad' hate speech case from Narsan border, Roorkee: Swatantra Kumar, SP City Haridwar pic.twitter.com/LrtYBIjid5 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 13, 2022

#UPDATE| A total of 3 cases were registered against him (Rizvi). We'd issued notice to him for appearance under Section 41 A of the CrPC. He was produced before court. (when asked whether more arrests will follow?) we've sent notice to them: SSP, Haridwar,Yogendra Singh Rawat pic.twitter.com/H0DAQVQg9X — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2022

SC Issues Notice On Plea Seeking Action On Hate Speeches

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Wednesday asked the Centre, Delhi Police and Uttarakhand Police to respond to a plea seeking direction to ensure investigation and action against those who allegedly made hate speeches during two events held recently in Haridwar and the national capital. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, which agreed to hear the plea and issued notice on it, permitted the petitioners to make representation to the concerned local authorities against holding of future ‘Dharam Sansad’ events there. The bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, posted the matter for hearing after 10 days.

Haridwar hate speech controversy

The controversy erupted after Dharma Sansad was organized by hardline Hindu monk Yati Narasinghanand in Haridwar between December 16-19. Several other hardline leaders were also present and they called for using 'weapons' to defend Hindu Sanatan Dharma from those threatening it. The police had formed a 5-member SIT under an SP-level officer to probe into the case. Most leaders also vowed to emulate Nathuram Godse and kill anyone who hurt religious sentiments.

Videos which soon went viral on Twitter from the event show Bihar's Dharamdas Maharaj threatening to kill ex-PM Manmohan Singh for saying 'minorities have first right over national resources'. He also emulated Mahatma Gandhi's assassin and explictly remarked that he would "not have hesitated to shoot at him (Singh) six times in the chest" had he been an MP. On the other hand, Yati Narasinghanand who is known to have repeatedly spewed communal statements also went ahead and coined the "Shastrameva jayate', on the lines of India's motto - 'Satyameva Jayate'.

With PTI inputs