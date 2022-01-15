Haridwar Hate Speech: Uttarakhand Police Arrests Yati Narsinghanand In Dharam Sansad Case

The Uttarakhand police on Saturday made its second arrest in the Dharam Sansad hate speech case by nabbing Mahamandaleshwar Yati Narsinghanand Maharaj of Juna Akhara. On Thursday, Waseem Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi was arrested and sent to prison in the same case.

Yati was fasting at Swami Sarvanand Ghat demanding the release of Wasim Rizvi. Meanwhile, a protest meeting has been called by the saints at Sarbanand Ghat on Sunday.

After Narayan Tyagi was arrested, police had issued notices to two other key accused persons, Sadhvi Annapurna and Yati Narsimhanand. Narasimhanand, a controversial priest of Ghaziabad's Dasna temple, had organised the Dharam Sansad in Haridwar, while Sadhi Annapurna was one of the speakers at the event where provocative speeches were allegedly made against Muslims.

Hate speech case: SC seeks response from Uttarakhand & Delhi police in 10 days

The hate speeches were allegedly delivered in a two-day event in Haridwar by Yati Narsinghanand and in the national capital by 'Hindu Yuva Vahini'. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had also issued notice to Uttarakhand and Delhi Police on a plea seeking an independent probe into the Dharam Sansad speeches allegedly inciting violence against minority communities.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, Justices Hima Kohli and Surya Kant sought responses from the Delhi and Uttarakhand police in 10 days.

In the controversial event, Bihar's Dharam Das Maharaj had threatened to kill former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for saying 'minorities have the first right over national resources'. Narsimhanand, who has habitually belched communal statements, coined the term, "Shastrameva Jayate" on lines of - 'Satyameva Jayate'.

Police had informed that Dharam Das and Annapurna were among others booked under Indian Penal Code Section 153A in the case. The cops had also added the names of Sagar Sindhuraj and Yati Narsinghanand in the FIR.

Image: Twitter/@HindutvaWatchIn, PTI