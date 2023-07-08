Haridwar Schools Closed From July 10 To 17 In View Of Kanwar Mela

All educational institutions in Haridwar will be closed from July 10 to 17 in view of the surging number of devotees participating in the Kanwar Mela. The district magistrate of Haridwar, Dheeraj Garbyal on Thursday announced the closure of all private and government schools along with Anganwadi centres from classes 1 to 12. Kanwar Mela started on July 4 and will conclude on July 15. .

Kanwar Yatra: a pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees

The Kanwar Yatra, an annual pilgrimage undertaken by devotees of Lord Shiva, attracts pilgrims known as Kanwariyas. They embark on a journey to sacred sites such as Haridwar, Gaumukh, Gangotri in Uttarakhand, and Sultanganj in Bihar. Their purpose is to collect holy water from the revered river Ganga, which they later use to perform rituals and offer to Lord Shiva.

This year's pilgrimage holds exceptional significance as it marks the resumption of the Yatra after a two-year pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic. To ensure a secure and well-organised event, the District Magistrate has issued instructions for the police to register all Kanwariyas.

Security measures implemented by Uttarakhand administration

In an effort to uphold safety measures, the Uttarakhand administration recently declared that pilgrims would not be permitted to carry weapons such as swords and tridents during the Yatra. At the borders, these items will be confiscated, while enhanced surveillance mechanisms will be put into effect. Approximately 10,000 security personnel, along with drones and CCTV cameras, will be deployed to ensure strict vigilance.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed high expectations, anticipating that over 50 million pilgrims will visit the state during the holy month of Shravan. He reassured the public that the state administration has made ample arrangements to ensure a secure and peaceful Kanwar Yatra.

Sawan: The Auspicious Month for Lord Shiva's Devotees

Shravan, also known as Sawan, holds immense significance as the most auspicious month of the year for Lord Shiva's devotees. It commenced on July 4 and will conclude on August 31. This year, the Shravan will be observed in two phases, i.e., July 4 to 17 and August 17 to 31. Malamaas will be observed from July 18 to August 16 due to which the Somvaris will not be observed during this phase. Devotees traditionally observe fasts on Mondays (Somwari), considering them especially propitious during this sacred month. The entire duration is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. Festivities primarily take place in northern India.

With four Mondays falling within this period (July 10, July 17, August 21, and August 28), devotees eagerly anticipate the opportunity to express their unwavering devotion and seek blessings from Lord Shiva. As the Kanwar Yatra gains momentum, the closure of schools in Haridwar aims to facilitate a seamless and secure pilgrimage for the multitude of devotees undertaking this sacred journey.