Harish Rawat Stages Dharna At Haldwani Highway; Protests Against Its Poor Condition; WATCH

Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat, on Thursday, staged a sit-in protest at the Haldwani highway in Uttarakhand. The move came in a bid to highlight the condition of the highway.

Seated on the road, the leader expressed his displeasure over citizens having to face experience potholes on the roads.

Meanwhile, the leader has been motivating Congress workers amid the campaigning for the Champawat bypoll. The grand old party has fielded Nirmala Gehtori as its candidate for the upcoming elections.

While addressing a gathering on Thursday, Harish Rawat said that Congress will give a tough fight to the ruling BJP. He said, "We will make it a tough fight for Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Earlier, voters were vocal about supporting the chief minister, but after our persuasion, they have gone silent and are contemplating what they should do."

Senior Congress leaders from Champawat join the ruling party BJP

In a major setback to the national decades-old party, many senior local Congress leaders quit the party and joined BJP. The head of Champawat Municipal Corporation and Congress leader Vijay Verma and his supporters; one of them being Head of the Champawat Block, Rekha Devi ,joined the saffron party on May 7. Verma said, "We have joined the BJP after getting impressed with the work and policies of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Kailash Gehtori."

Senior Congress leader Vikas Shah, Nirmala Bhatt also left the party and were given the primary membership of the BJP at the party office by Champawat's former MLA Kailash Gehtori.

BJP creates history by winning consecutive elections

In the recently concluded Assembly elections that were held in the month of February, the BJP scripted history by winning 47 seats out of 70 in the state. However, CM Dhami, who led the saffron party to victory, lost from the Khatima seat.

Dhami was reappointed as the Chief Minister again, however, he needs to become an MLA within six months of taking oath in order to continue being the Chief Minister. The 45-year-old Dhami became the youngest Chief Minister of Uttarakhand after taking over from former CM Tirath Singh Rawat, who resigned on July 3, 2021.