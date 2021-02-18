Harish Salve Attacks Lobby For Pre-judging Judiciary's Stance, Calls For End To Binaryism

On Wednesday, Harish Salve, Queen's counsel, Senior Advocate of Supreme Court and former Solicitor General of India attacked the lobby seeking to pre-determine the judiciary's position on cases. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami regarding the toolkit conspiracy against India, Salve frowned upon the growing tendency to announce a verdict without waiting for the court to examine the charges against a person. This assumes significance amid some people outraging against the judiciary for not granting immediate relief to Disha Ravi.

As per the Delhi Police, Disha was one of the creators of the toolkit along Nisha Jacob and Shantanu Muluk. It has alleged that the "action plan" in this toolkit document was executed in a "copycat manner" on January 26 resulting in violence. During his interaction with Arnab Goswami, Salve slammed people for looking at judges in binaries. Dubbing this as a "ridiculous" phenomenon, he called for an end to binaryism.

Queen's Counsel and Senior Advocate Harish Salve remarked, "Even for these people, they have started already saying- presumed guilty until proved innocent without even waiting for a court to examine the charges. This binaryism- that either, a judge is liberal, straightforward and honest or a judge is pro-BJP. This kind of binaryism which has come into our dialogue must go out. This is ridiculous."

Disagreeing with the stance of some intellectuals, he noted, "There is never has been and never will be an occasion for us to be apologetic about our sovereignty. That is why I sharply differ from other intellectuals. I don't consider myself an intellectual despite which I have taken the courage of differing from them. If Punjab wants Independence, so what- no harm. These people don't understand. The common man is not the one behind this. There are extraneous forces who want to dismember India. So, I think we owe it to each and every citizen of united India to make sure that these nefarious forces which want India to be dismembered are appropriately dealt with."

'Separate grain from the chaff'

Taking a dig at foreign celebrities for commenting on the farm protests on this occasion, Harish Salve asserted that it is the Centre's responsibility to ensure that the scourge of Khalistani terrorism doesn't raise its ugly head again. Nailing the role of Canada-based individuals fueling violence in India, the Queen's Counsel lamented that some environmental activists were indirectly allowing terrorists to infiltrate genuine protests by farmers. Moreover, Salve highlighted that the talk of "physical action" in the toolkit hinted at a sinister conspiracy.

The Senior Advocate said, "The language of the toolkit has to be seen in the context of the author of the toolkit. Language is a medium of communication. We have to get the message also by seeing who is communicating the message. To tell a very simple example, saying 'Do khokha' doesn't mean two boxes."

"This language is being used by Canadian terrrorists of physical action. It is a completely different connotation. The talk of desecrating our Red Fort on January 26 has a very different connotation from an angry farmer who says on Republic Day, I will stand on top of the Red Fort and speak my heart out. The protest maybe a bit misplaced but the other is sinister. So, we have to separate the grain from the chaff," he added.

