Harish Salve Bats For International Tribunal To Regulate Social Media; Urges India To Lead

Harish Salve, Queen's counsel, Senior Advocate of Supreme Court and former Solicitor General of India spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami where he spoke about the need to regulate social media, in light of the way in which it was being planned to be used by anti-social elements through their protest 'toolkit'.

"We have a way of blocking it in India and our system should be sensitive to block such stuff in India because its effect is really felt in India. But I believe the government of India now has to put in place a mechanism and start a debate on some kind of international norms to contain social media. Because this social media is transnational," said Harish Salve.

"It will resonate with a lot of other governments if we could arrive at a convention by which we could build an international tribunal to sort these fellows out globally. The government of India should start this process. We have 300 million social media users, more than the population of the whole of Europe. We are a digital nation and we are most affected so we should take a lead in finding a global convention in which this menace can be contained," Salve added.

Social media and protest 'toolkit'

Under its 'AskIndiaWhy' campaign, PFJ had created a toolkit which was shared by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on social-networking app-Twitter, titled 'Global Farmers Strike- First Wave' - which encouraged people to organise solidarity protests either at or near Indian Embassies, local government offices or offices of various multinational Adani and Ambani companies. It also urged people to participate in the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day - which had ended in violence - killing one farmer and injuring 510 police officers.

Later PFJ updated their 'toolkit' - which was again shared by Thunberg, aiming to get global attention on the ongoing farmers' protest urging people to tweet at PMO & Tomar, call or email government representatives, sign online petitions, and on-ground action near the closest Indian Embassy, Media House, or your local government. office on 13th/14th February 2021. The updated 'toolkit' removed the Republic Day plan from the AskIndiaWhy's 'prior actions' - the 'plan' has now been denounced by PFJ.

Delhi Police seeks details from social networking sites

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Wednesday sought details from social media giants-- Google, Twitter, and Zoom with regards to the 'toolkit' that was created over the farmer protests. Details of the Google ID that was used to upload the toolkit, details of Twitter handles, and details of the Zoom meeting hosted by the PJF to discuss the protest toolkit have been sought from the social media officials.

Moreover, the Delhi Police has also demanded information of all the 'verified' accounts on Twitter that were involved in the development of the toolkit, as well as those who were to be tagged as a part of the protest.

Names of all those who attended the Zoom call with Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) leader Mo Dhaliwal have been demanded from the video-calling app. As per the Delhi Police, about 60-70 persons had attended a Zoom meeting on January 11 organized by pro-Khalistani outfit--Poetic Justice Foundation to shape the modalities for the protests on Republic Day.

