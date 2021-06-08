Harish Salve Confident Of Mehul Choksi's Deportation To India, Says 'matter Of Weeks'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Monday, Queen's Counsel and senior advocate Harish Salve weighed in on the strategy to ensure the deportation of Mehul Choksi to India. He will await the PNB scam accused's bail hearing in the Dominica High Court and appear in the case virtually if he is granted permission. Spearheading India's legal strategy, the Queen's Counsel acknowledged the role of international diplomacy in such a situation.

He also noted that the Dominican police has strongly refuted the version that Choksi was abducted from Antigua and Barbuda, tortured by some persons and forcefully brought to Dominica on May 23. Hinting that the fugitive can be deported soon, he said, "I don't have that kind of experience of Dominican courts but I think hopefully we should be talking weeks rather than months". Arguing that the world's attitude towards fugitives has changed, the former Solicitor General highlighted the fact that another PNB scam accused Nirav Modi was denied bail in an extradition case, which is against the norm.

Referring to the case of Mehul Choksi's nephew Nirav Modi, Queen's Counsel Harish Salve stated, "Normally, you get bail when you are arrested in an extradition case. English courts have considered Nirav a flight risk and not given him bail. Of course, legal proceedings take their course. The courts will satisfy themselves that a case is made out for their extradition. But prima facie the court felt that he has to be kept in custody. That's why Nirav is in a British jail."

"The G7 is saying that multinationals must pay tax. Tax havens at one time were the prize. Today, everybody wants to say we are not a tax haven. Countries like Dominica and Antigua also ant to establish that they are a part of the civilized world and not a home to fugitives. So, the whole ecosystem today is favourable to people being taken to task if they indulge in these kinds of misadventures," the senior advocate added.

Mehul Choksi bail plea hearing today

Along with Nirav Modi, he has been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking. Owner of the Gitanjali group, a retail jewellery company, Choksi secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018. While India formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018, Browne commenced the process of revoking his citizenship on October 14, 2019,

The Mehul Choksi citizenship issue gained traction again after he was reported "missing" on May 23 after going out for dinner. 4 days later, the Dominican government issued an official statement confirming that the fugitive had been detained for illegal entry into the country. Thereafter, the Antigua and Barbuda PM refused to accept him back and held that the PNB scam accused can be repatriated to India on being declared persona non grata by Dominica.

While the hearing on the habeas corpus petition has been put off till the beginning of July, Magistrate Candia Carrette-George of the Rouseau Magistrate court denied Mehul Choksi bail. However, the Dominican High Court has agreed to hear his bail plea on Tuesday itself. Though he is technically in police custody, he is presently admitted to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital.