Harish Salve Highlights Relevance Of Judges In Democracy, Speaks On Criticism Of Judiciary

On Saturday, Senior Advocate Harish Salve addressed a lecture organised by Justice PD Desai Memorial Lecture Committee. Salve spoke on the topic - "Criticism of Judiciary, Contempt Jurisdiction and its use in the age of social media". In his address, the senior advocate highlighted that that no democracy is free of problems but what needs to be focussed is the fact that there is an independent judiciary. Speaking about the difference between criticism of judiciary and undermining public faith, Salve explained that strong language in criticism is valid as long as it doesn't shake the public trust on an institution. When a criticism "scandalises public faith", then, Salve added that it becomes unacceptable.

Salve said, "Scandalising the court, therefore, is something which has almost fall into disuse and something we need to remind over selves is protecting judges and institution are no longer considered the philosophical underpinning the law of contempt. What happens where it becomes necessarily for the judges to deal firmly to protect public faith in the institution."

Further, in his lecture, Harish Salve said asserted India's faith in democracy and judiciary. He said, "Strength of the institution comes from the faith of the people. One things of which we can justifiably be proud is how democracy has prospered, we have a Judiciary which is independent and a Parliament that make laws. We have done wonderfully well. No democracy has been free of problems. We hace had our problems. We have managed to keep democracy on the move. Recognition of speech in all its dimensions has been nurtured in its correct spirit. Right to speech is expanded to the right to know, to develop the principle of transparency. No govt can think of removing RTI law or curtail free speech. Governments today have in their heart been driven to accept that democracy is not negotiable. That by itself has been a great advancement."

Amid tensions within the Bar, Senior Advocate Salve also highlighted its importance. He said that everyone should be thankful to the Bar to protect the institution. He also expressed his disappointment on the issue of criticism of SC judges and Bar's unresponsiveness on it. He said, "We owe to our judges for simple reason that we being lawyers are part of the same institution and it is true that court cannot reply to ill-informed criticism but it is equally true and important to remember that we are part of the institution must deal with ill-informed criticism."

Salve also added, "Judges have over the years evolved a very robust attitude where they do not let kind of criticism to affect their work. Indian Judges have shown similar resilience and Justice Sabyasachi Mukherjee decision in Shiv Shekhar Case is an eloquent testimony to how robust our supreme court is where he said “We treated with contempt and not in contempt”.

Full lecture here:

