Harish Salve On Rationale Behind Taking Up Key Legal Cases, Explains 'cab Rank Rule'

Queen's Counsel & Senior Advocate Harish Salve in a conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants to Know, spoke on what makes factors he considers before taking up a case. The Senior Advocate revealed that being an English Barrister at Queen's Counsel he has to follow the cab-rank rule, while as a Senior Advocate of the Indian courts there are different reasons that come along with different cases. Salve talked about his three famous cases and why he decided to fight that.

On seeking the proclamation of Emergency to be declared as 'unconstitutional', Queen's Counsel revealed that during the emergency his grandfather went to jail with Gandhiji and when he came out he died due to illness developed in the jail. On the Sterling Biotech case, Salve listed out the need for reform to stamp out illegal political fundings, while for Jaishri Patil's case he said that Mukesh Ambani’s house and his children being targeted is a very personal issue due to his relationship with him and therefore he took the case.

Harish Salve on appearing pro bono for the 94-year-old widow petitioner

Queen's Counsel & Senior Advocate Harish Salve said, "For the most one accepts commercial briefs, you should considerations and I must tell you that practicing here, practicing as English Barrister at Queen's Counsel. The rule which you have to follow is the 'cab rank rule'. If it is a case on your area of expertise, if a normal reasonable fee is offered and you have the time you will have to accept the briefs. But what you are asking me about is cases which you do not because they are regular commercial brief but the cases which you do out of a passion and you picked three interesting cases."

'I was upset with my father who voted in favour of emergency'- Harish Salve

"The first case about the Emergency. I was 19 when the emergency was declared. And I remember all of us, we were youngsters we felt very strongly about the declaration of the emergency. My grandfather was in the constituent assembly and he was also in the community which drafted beat on minority rights. He was a very active member of the parliament when the constitution was framed. My grandfather was a top criminal lawyer of his day. He gave up his practice readily to go to jail with Gandhiji and when he came out he did not hang to any political party he went to work and then he developed an illness in jail because of which he rather died early. After which his story is hardly known. My grandmother was offered a ministerial post by the then Congres Minister but she said no. I was very upset with my father who voted in favour of the emergency,"

"So emergency has been something which has been a thorn in my flesh or in our generation's flesh. When I got an opportunity to have it declared phony and unconstitutional, it was too tempting to let it pass. So that's what made me take up that case," the Queen's Counsel said.

Reason for picking up Jaishri Patil's case

"While we have known the decay of governance in India, Mumbai used to have one of the finest police forces. But from the time of a particular Chief Minister, this started changing and till a point where police and governance in Mumbai developed a link with the underworld. And I remember there used to be a Home Secretary called NN Vohra who wrote a report on the underworld connections."

"Thanks to the politics of the situation, can you imagine Mukesh Ambani’s house and his children being targeted? For me, this becomes a very personal issue for my personal relationship with Mukesh apart from my client-lawyer relationship. So when I was approached by some lawyer that will you take up Jaishri Patil’s case, I said I will. Because this is a case which must be investigated thoroughly," added Queen's Counsel Harish Salve

Reason for picking Sterling Biotech case

"The ED came to me and said that he has a case involving serious issues which impeach on illegal political funding and if we can stamp out illegal political funding that will be one of the biggest reforms in our electoral system. So that's why I took up that case," he said.