Harish Salve Opines On Critics 'defaming' Courts: 'Treat With Contempt, Not In Contempt'

In a no-holds-barred interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Queen's Counsel & Senior Advocate Harish Salve on Saturday talked about the recent trend of several people casting aspersions on Indian courts. Stating that that the courts had hit its highest point in 1973, he said it went to its low in 1976 and now has begun to leave governance to the elected government. The Queen's Counsel also said that the court now allows govt to do its job and step in only when its fails to do so.

Harish Salve on criticism on courts

"When we talk of the first period, SC was very powerful till 1973 as it stood up to a powerful leader like Mrs Gandhi. The Supreme Court gave the basic structure judgement, followed up in 1975 getting rid of the constitutional amendment which put the PM above law and hit its low in 1976 in preventive detention case. In 1977, the SC led by judges by Krishna Iyer it stepped up as a institution. Going in this path in 1990 it became a powerful court helping minority govts. But it started taking areas which it should not have taken up like the telecom verdict. This empowered people whose electoral fortunes had floundered and had a loverly platform like UPA-2 which left such a large space for critics to use the judicial system and get their way," said the Queen's Counsel Harish Salve.

He added, "Now these people are disappointed that the Court has left governance to the elected government. In migrants case, in round 1 it let the govt handle it, but when it failed, the govt stepped in. The biggest failure of the court was the coal mine verdict, but now the court has taken a nuanced stance. The option that either we are right or the judges are compromised should be put down firmly."

#SalveSpeaksToArnab | This binary divide, that 'either we succeed or the court fails', is very unfortunate and needs to be put down entirely: Harish Salve, Queen's Counsel & Senior Advocate https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/gaz1MxATFV — Republic (@republic) April 10, 2021

When asked about SC advocate Prashant Bhushan's criticism of the court on the Ayodhya verdict, Salve strongly said that it must be dealt with contempt and not in contempt. The Queen's counsel lashed out saying that criticism of judgement must be based on facts and not just one-liners on Twitter. Terming critics as 'social media influencers, he said that they did not comprise the majority of India.

"The only way to treat this is with contempt and not in contempt. I know there are some newspapers which makes such articles, best to ignore. On Ayodhya or Farm Laws, I have not been able to find a single judgement where they say where the judgement went wrong. I don't think Prashant Bhushan's tweets have ever deconstructed what is wrong with the judgement. If I criticise a judgement to the extent that I criticise the institution, then I should back up with facts of court's perversity showing lack of fairness. Today we have commentators who give one-line verdicts on Twitter - as social influencers. They are not the majority of India," said Salve