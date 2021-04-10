Harish Salve Slams Attempts To Target Judiciary, Traces Genesis Of Problem To UPA-2 Era

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Queen's Counsel and Senior Advocate Harish Salve divided the past years into periods and threw light upon the changing role of the Supreme Court in each period.

Talking about the first period, he said, “SC was very powerful till 1973 as it stood up to a powerful leader like Mrs Gandhi (Indira Gandhi). The Supreme Court gave the basic structure judgement, and followed up in 1975 by getting rid of the constitutional amendment which put the PM above law, but hit its low in 1976 in preventive detention case.”

Moving on to 1977, he said, “the SC, under judges like Justice Krishna Iyer stepped up as an institution in 1977. Going in this path in 1990 it became a powerful court helping minority governments.”

Thereafter, he talked about the period it started taking areas which it should not have taken up like the telecom verdict, and opined, “This empowered people whose electoral fortunes had floundered and had a lowly platform like UPA-2, left such a large space for critics to use the judicial system and get their way," said the Queen's Counsel Harish Salve.

He added, "Now these people are disappointed that the Court has left governance to the elected government.”

'No article ever dissected the Ayodhya judgment'

The Senior Advocate also took the opportunity to drive the attention to the way Courts are being pressurized to intrude into the matters of the elected representative's domain and outlined that if one doesn't, they are demonized, and trolled and written about in newspapers. "There are some newspapers who specifically carry such articles," he said highlighting that they only influence a 'certain few; and is best to be 'ignored'.

Looking back at 2019 when the Ayodhya Verdict was announced, he stated that there a judgment has series of findings and a series of conclusion, but there was not a single article that dissected the judgement and claimed what here is where the judgement went wrong. Taking a jibe at Prashant Bhushan, he said, "He has never once come forward and said where the judgement wrong.

"If I have a problem with a judgement, I will write about how it's unfair, or how justice has not been served, but there was nobody who did that," he added.

He also talked about people who give on-liner, smart alec comments on Twitter and call themselves social influencers. "I feel sorry not for those people, but those who follow," he said.