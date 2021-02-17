Harish Salve Slams 'environmentalists Allowing Terrorist Elements' To Infiltrate Farm Stir

Harish Salve, Queen's counsel, Senior Advocate of Supreme Court and former Solicitor General of India spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami calling out all the 'environmental activists' for allowing anti-social elements to infiltrate the genuine farmers' protest by acting as bridges between Khalistanis and those truly agitating over their grievances.

"On the one hand, we have our farmers who may have a grievance. You and I may think it is misplaced, somebody else might think it is well placed, that is a part of democracy. On the other end of the spectrum, you have trouble makers like the Khalistani movement people who are always looking out for an opportunity to further their agenda and their agenda is unlawful, it violates a host of Indian laws, it is an act of terror," said Harish Salve.

"I am very deeply disappointed to see environmental activists becoming a bridge of these two ends of the spectrum, allowing these terrorist elements to infiltrate genuine protests by pretending to support the genuine protest movement but really holding hands with the terrorists," he added.

Harish Salve also called out international celebrities and those actively sharing the protest 'toolkit' talking about how they were bordering seditious lines. "You have to see who is using this language and in what context it is being used. If this language is being used by Canadian terrorists, of physical action, it has a completely different condonation," he said.

"When they talk about desecrating our Red Fort on January 26, it has a very different connotation from an angry farmer who says I will stand on top of Red fort on Republic day and speak my heart out. One may be in protest, a bit misplaced but the other is seditious. We have to separate the grain from the chaff. I was horrified to read those words (in the toolkit)- India is engaging in mass murder and genocide. For god's sake, what's doing on? And you want to support a person who uses such language against India?" he added.

What is the 'toolkit'?

Under its 'AskIndiaWhy' campaign, PFJ had created a toolkit which was shared by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, titled 'Global Farmers Strike- First Wave' - which encouraged people to organise solidarity protests either at or near Indian Embassies, local government offices or offices of various multinational Adani and Ambani companies. It also urged people to participate in the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day - which had ended in violence - killing one farmer and injuring 510 police officers. Later PFJ updated their 'toolkit' - which was again shared by Thunberg, aiming to get global attention on the ongoing farmers' protest urging people to tweet at PMO & Tomar, call or email government representatives, sign online petitions, and on-ground action near the closest Indian Embassy, Media House, or your local government. office on 13th/14th February 2021. The updated 'toolkit' removed the Republic Day plan from the AskIndiaWhy's 'prior actions' - the 'plan' has now been denounced by PFJ.

