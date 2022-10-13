Harish Salve Speaks On Hijab Row; Takes On 'won't Let Daughters Study Till...' Argument

After the Supreme Court of India on October 13 gave a split verdict on the ban on hijabs in Karnataka educational institutions, King's Counsel and senior advocate Harish Salve in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network stated that from time immemorial, prescribing a uniform has been the prerogative of an institution.

"To my understanding, prescribing a uniform from time immemorial has been the prerogative of an institution, so long as it's within reason. Should there be a uniform is a matter of policy. Can there be a uniform is a matter of law. As a matter of law, there can be uniform regulations, especially at schools,'' Salve stated.

There is a strong argument for diversity, there is a strong argument for allowing certain elements, and the appearance of dress which are markers of religion. That's a matter of policy. As a matter of law, if something is essential to a religion, that is protected," Salve further said.

'You have Islamic countries that don't wear hijab,' says King's Counsel Harish Salve

King's Counsel Harish Salve also opined that analogies are misplaced. "You can't say if Sikh is allowed a turban, then why some other communities are not allowed some other form of dress. You have to go to principle, the constitutional principle is it essential to professing your faith or is it a matter of secularism? If you are going for secular education and you are asked to wear a uniform. I don't see unless it is established, that wearing a hijab is essential. You have Islamic countries where women don't wear hijabs."

"This kind of approach saying we will not bend, we will not let our daughters to study till you change the rules. I hope this does not ever prevail as a legal argument," the King's Counsel told Republic TV.

Salve said that a particular sense of dress has been considered relevant and in schools, it is uniform. "Unless there's a religious principle, I don't know on what other premise a policy can be challenged."

Moreover, he said that secularism and religion have no tension unless religion is being used as a votebank.

