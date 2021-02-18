Harish Salve Speaks To Arnab Goswami On Foreign Meddling, Toolkit Plot & Action On Terror

Speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday, Harish Salve, Queen's counsel, Senior Advocate of Supreme Court and former Solicitor General of India delved on the toolkit plot against India. Taking a dig at foreign celebrities for commenting on the farm protests, he asserted that it is the Centre's responsibility to ensure that the scourge of Khalistani terrorism doesn't raise its ugly head again. Nailing the role of Canada-based individuals fueling violence in India, the Queen's Counsel lamented that some environmental activists were indirectly allowing terrorists to infiltrate genuine protests by farmers.

Weighing in on the controversial toolkit which contained detailed instructions to target the Indian government and a few Indian corporate enterprises, Salve highlighted that the talk of "physical action" hinted at a sinister conspiracy. Arguing the need to treat the Republic Day violence with utmost seriousness, he expressed differences with other intellectuals who have professed a softer line. On this occasion, the senior advocate also attacked a section of the intelligentsia for looking at the judiciary in binaries.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

Dig at Greta Thunberg & Rihanna

"I was amused to see Greta Thunberg and Rihanna tweeting about this. I thought it was a tribute to the fact that India has become popular enough for these global celebrities to notice our existence- us lesser mortals and bless us their wisdom. It now appears to be far more serious. People of my age have lived through the early 80s- the horror that was terrorism in Punjab. I lived through the day when I had to rush to Modern School because there was a story that there had been an attack. My little daughter came and told me in 1984 how they were taught to hide under the tables in the case of a terror shootout. The government owes it to each one of us to do whatever is within their might to make sure that this scourge of terrorism doesn't come back again."

Disappointment with some environmental activists

"On the other hand of the spectrum you have troublemakers like the Khalistani movement people who have always looking out at an opportunity to further their agenda. And their agenda is unlawful. It violates a host of Indian laws. It is an act of terror. I am deeply disappointed to see environmental activists becoming the bridge between these two ends of the spectrum allowing these terrorist elements to infiltrate genuine protests."

Sinister aspect of toolkit

"The language of the toolkit has to be seen in the context of the author of the toolkit. Language is a medium of communication. We have to get the message also by seeing who is communicating the message. To tell a very simple example, saying 'Do khokha' doesn't mean two boxes."

"This language is being used by Canadian terrrorists of physical action. It is a completely different connotation. The talk of desecrating our Red Fort on January 26 has a very different connotation from an angry farmer who says on Republic Day, I will stand on top of the Red Fort and speak my heart out. The protest maybe a bit misplaced but the other is sinister. So, we have to separate the grain from the chaff."

No leniency against terror

"Terrorists cannot say that my free speech right extends to using words that fuel terror in my country. An angry Indian who feels angry about something may use ridiculous words to describe the state of India as genocide, words such as mass murder. We have read such silly articles in The New York Times and stuff like that. People who don't understand India or worse those who have a problem with India have a complex. When they use words like this, we turn a blind eye to them. But turning a blind eye to terrorists is inviting trouble into the country. This is one event where the government treats it with the seriousness it deserves and sends a strong message that these chaps with SFI and similar other groups- If you shake hands with them, we will brand you with them and we will treat you accordingly."

Possibility of India's action against PJF founder Mo Dhaliwal

"If we can show the nexus and if we can show what he has done- it is called the Effects Doctrine, in one judgment the Supreme Court has considered this. The Kerala case where the fishermen were shot at by the Italian marines. If the effects of an act outside India resonate in India, it can be an offence in India. If these actions have led to violence in India and an attempt to spark terrorism in India, it could be an offence in India. We can register that crime and seek his extradition."

Difference with other intellectuals

"There is never has been and never will be an occasion for us to be apologetic about our sovereignty. That is why I sharply differ from other intellectuals. I don't consider myself an intellectual despite which I have taken the courage of differing from them. If Punjab wants Independence, so what- no harm. These people don't understand. The common man is not the one behind this. There are extraneous forces who want to dismember India. So, I think we owe it to each and every citizen of united India to make sure that these nefarious forces which want India to be dismembered are appropriately dealt with."

No room for binarism

Even for these people, they have started already saying- presumed guilty until proved innocent without even waiting for a court to examine the charges. This binary- that either, a judge is liberal, straightforward and honest or a judge is pro-BJP. This kind of binary which has come into our dialogue must go out. This is ridiculous.

