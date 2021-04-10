Harish Salve Speaks To Arnab On 'Operation Reset', Attempt To Target Judiciary & Vazegate

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on 'Nation Wants To Know', Queen's Counsel and Senior Advocate Harish Salve weighed in on a range of issues ranging from the evolving nature of judiciary to Vazegate. Coining the term 'Operation Reset', he explained the manner in which the apex court has evolved its approach with the changing times thereby upsetting a certain lobby. The Queen's Counsel deprecated the attempts to target the judiciary and traced the genesis of the problem to the UPA-2 era.

Moreover, the former Solicitor General explained the reasons for taking up petitioner-advocate Jaishri Patil's case in the SC when the Maharashtra government and ex-state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh challenged the Bombay High Court order directing a preliminary CBI probe into the extortion charge. During the interaction, the Queen's Counsel also delved into the change in the country's governance paradigm with PM Modi's elevation to power. Additionally, the senior advocate made it clear that he does not wish to take up any public office in India.

Here are excerpts from the interview:

Operation Reset

"There are so many things in India which are being reset. We need to sit back and think on where we have gone wrong and correct all this. Every time I land in Dubai and every time I am driving from the airport to the hotel in Dubai, I have to control my emotions and bad feelings for those who have governed India from 1950 onwards. If that patch of dirt can create so much prosperity for those who live there and they don’t have a drop of oil, why have we not been able to create a fully developed thriving economy between 1947 and 2021?"

Operation Reset in Supreme Court

"We had some terrible wrong turns. The Telecom case is one of them. And this whole pattern of court-monitored investigations which has always proved to be a disaster. So, the judges have made their mistakes but they have converted the court into an institute of governance. All important issues of governance do reach the courts. Justice Misra’s court, Justice Gogoi’s court, Justice Bobde’s court have brought in a degree of sobriety and moderation in the public causes they take on."

"We have hit a reset. Now, this reset has upset that class of people who realize that if they cannot win elections and come in through the ballot, they can come in through the PIL and get the government to do their bidding. Those people are the ones who have started this binary conversation of either a judge accepts our perception in our Public Interest Litigations or the judge is pro-Modi or pro-government."

Attempt to target judiciary

"Despite the immense respect I have for Manmohan Singhji, I used to call UPA-2 a government on auto-pilot. UPA-2 left such a large space for critics who could demonstrably show that this was a government crippled by crony capitalism that it created a huge space for people to use the judicial system to impose their will and rule through the judicial system. These people are obviously deeply disappointed now that the court has corrected course and left governance to the elected representatives of the people."

Reason for picking Jaishri Patil's case

"While we have known the decay of governance in India, Mumbai used to have one of the finest police forces. But from the time of a particular Chief Minister, this started changing and till a point where police and governance in Mumbai developed a link with the underworld. And I remember there used to be a Home Secretary called NN Vohra who wrote a report on the underworld connections."

"Thanks to the politics of the situation, can you imagine Mukesh Ambani’s house and his children being targeted? For me, this becomes a very personal issue for my personal relationship with Mukesh apart from my client-lawyer relationship. So when I was approached by some lawyer that will you take up Jaishri Patil’s case, I said I will. Because this is a case which must be investigated thoroughly."

Thoughts on Vazegate

"The first duty of the constitutional government is securing the citizenry. If a government converts the police into a band of brigands and sets about using its elected power to collect money through citizenry by extortion and I will not be surprised if you find the underworld mixed up with the incident outside Mukesh’s house. If a government joins hands with these elements, that is the end of the rule of law. It is the end of any kind of civilized governance in India."

A paradigm governance shift

"What I am seeing today is a social change that has come about in India. Doon school governance has been replaced by a leader like Prime Minister Modi who is a son-of-the-soil and a grassroots leader. UP is governed by Yogi Adityanath. Despite all the noise about being chosen as the UP Chief Minister, I think he has charted a very straight course in what is very choppy waters governing UP specially after the kind of governance UP has seen."

"I used to always have this discussion with my late father. I used to always tell him that please do not put price tags on socialism. Please do not say that vote for us even if we are corrupt and inefficient because we are socialist. And do not put a price tag on secularism."

On unwillingness to accept public office

"There are two or three reasons. One, I feel now I am at a stage where I will be outside looking in rather than be inside looking out at age 65. The second is that I have never been a good team player and I acknowledge that I suffer from a little bit of intellectual flowerism. I suffer from a lot of sense of impropriety when I let fly and I say things. I am not given to diplomatic speak. So I think I will be like a bull in a china shop if I ever accepted a public office. The third is that I have fairly established that you can stay outside the system and be a voice of credibility and sanity."