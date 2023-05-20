Harish Salve’s Arguments That Got 'The Kerala Story' Ban In West Bengal Stayed By SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday, May 18 stayed the West Bengal government's ban on the screening of the film The Kerala Story. The bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said, "We intend to stay the order of the state of West Bengal. Concerning Tamil Nadu, we will direct them to not directly or indirectly ban it." Notably, petitioners demanded to display a 'wholly fictional' disclaimer in the opening sequence of the film, to which the Supreme Court acquiesced.

Harish Salve's key arguments for The Kerala Story's release in West Bengal & Tamil Nadu

Senior Advocate and King's Counsel Harish Salve, who appeared in the case on bahalf of the film's producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, made a number of key arguments over the course of the hearing that eventually culminated in The Kerala Story being allowed unimpeded screening in West Bengal & Tamil Nadu.

The Senior Advocate put the West Bengal government's decision into context, "It is submitted that the movie was released in the entire State of West Bengal. However, the very first day, the intelligence group alerted that it may result in riots. As per surveillance, the audience makes very objectionable comments... outside theatres, people discuss amongst themselves to limit interaction with Muslims...". Proceeding to counter it, he argued, "See the brilliant assessments made. Abhinav so and so reported today that he watched the film and presumed that people may become violent and create trouble. So, they have picked up 13 people who come and say that they watched the movie and it'll cause riots..

Proceeding, he argued, "Then they say that in Maharashtra there was an incident. But there is no ban in Maharashtra. It is running fully in all cities - Bombay etc. They have no problem. But the West Bengal government is concerned about Maharashtra. This happened. The Maharashtra government dealt with it. This is the long and short of this ban. All judgements, your lordships already know."

Likening the ban imposed by the West Bengal government as similar to 'Bhobhishyoter Bhoot' (a 2019 case were the Supreme Court had ensured the screening of a film and fined the Bengal govt), he argued, "You can't just say that this is hurting the sentiments of the community." Mr Salve cited more cases such as FA Picture International v CBFC and judgements about the film 'Aarakshan' etc. "The state and central act provide conditions where they may suspend screening of the film..." he argued.

"In Tamil Nadu, see their counter. I had alleged there is a de-facto ban, the police is going and shutting down. They say that owing to a lack of reception by the general public, multiplexes stopped screening. I want to nail this line," he argued, continuing, "I want a direction by your lordships that Tamil Nadu provides all security measures which they already have professed. On the ground, people are saying they're getting phone calls to not show the film. They are not going on record."

He also countered arguments centred around controversial claims made in an teaser regarding 32,000 women having been radicalised, on which front the bench eventually asked for a disclaimer.

"There is a disclaimer. It says that the film was inspired by true events as narrated by victims and their families in their video testimonials...the film doesn't claim the accuracy or factuality of events...There was a teaser that gave a figure of 32,000 women, that has long been taken down. The movie doesn't give the figure of 32,000." "Let's see the figure in the movie attached. There is a clip in the movie West Bengal attached. It says 2800-3200, not 32,000. There is no authentic figure available. Incidents have happened, that's not in dispute," the King's Counsel said.