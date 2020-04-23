Eminent Lawyer Harish Salve Slams Attack On Arnab, Draws Congress' Emergency Parallel

Senior Supreme Court Advocate Harish Salve on Thursday strongly condemned the attack on Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and his wife & Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami. Speaking on the debate, the former solicitor general raked up the emergency imposed by the Congress back in 1975 and asserted their mindset to be the same.



"This is disturbing on so many levels. Their mindset doesn't seem to change. They threatened the Indian press in '75 by imposing emergency. What we saw yesterday was a manifestation in the year 2020 and it is horrible that in the 21st century these people are still resorting to methods which would have embarrassed dictators of the 20th century. It's unfortunate. I have no reason to understand why those people are not in jail," said Salve

Furthermore, he took an indirect jibe at the state government stating that Mumbai police can be very efficient when it wants to be, but is being rendered inefficient by those in power.

"This is a very serious offence. The whole country is with you. Mumbai police can be very efficient when it wants to be, obviously, it is being rendered inefficient by those in power. They are not going to get away with this," Salve added.

READ: Piyush Goyal condemns attack on Arnab; highlights 'Congress' tradition of intolerance'

Arnab Goswami and Samyabrata Ray Goswami Attacked

The attack took place barely 500 metres away from Arnab's house as he and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami were driving back home in their Toyota Corolla.

Here is Arnab's video message from shortly after the attack:

Arnab's security caught the attackers, who are now in the custody of the Mumbai police and are being questioned. This comes after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate mere hours earlier.

The FIR that has been filed, however, has been egregiously watered down and has no mention of the Congress and the Youth Congress despite the complaint copy which mentioned all the details of the Congress link, including their confessions to Arnab's Mumbai Police security attache who is an undersigned in the complaint, as also the photos and official party designations accessed by Republic. Furthermore, the filing of the FIR had also taken considerable effort. It has been filed only under Sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC, not even assault.

READ: COVID Lockdown pass given to goons to attack Arnab Goswami & Samyabrata Ray Goswami?

Attackers part of Youth Congress

The attackers' confessed to Arnab's Mumbai police security after being apprehended that they were Youth Congress workers sent by party higher-ups to teach him a lesson. The goons who are now in the custody of Mumbai Police, post their confession. Republic Media Network has accessed the Facebook and Twitter profiles of the two attackers which show that they are workers of Youth Wing of the Mumbai Congress. In one of the pictures, an attacker can also be seen with Senior Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge.

READ: Fact Check: Truth behind Congress claim of Arnab's post-attack video's 'metadata mismatch'

READ: Chandrababu Naidu condemns the attack on Arnab Goswami; urges Maha govt to intevene

'Not going to get away with it': Harish Salve's message to Cong after attack on Arnab