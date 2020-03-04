The Debate
Harsh Mander Attacks SC; Says Apex Court Failed To Protect Humanity, Equality & Secularism

General News

Author & Activist Harsh Mander has made a blatant attack on the Supreme Court of India by saying the apex court didn't protect humanity, equality, & secularism

Written By Piyush Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Author and Activist Harsh Mander has launched a blatant attack on the Supreme Court of India by saying the apex court didn't protect humanity, equality, and secularism. Mander was speaking during a protest organised by Jamia Milia Islamia coordination committee on 16th December, a day after violence took place inside the university campus. 

Mander attacks SC

"We cannot win this fight in Supreme Court because we have seen in the cases of NRC (CAA-NRC protest) Ayodhya, Kashmir (Article 370) Supreme Court has not protected humanity, equality, and secularism but still we will try in SC. As far as this fight is concerned justice will not be done in either Supreme Court or Parliament, it will be done on the streets" said Harsh Mander while addressing students. 

This development comes on the same day when the Supreme Court is going to hear a plea seeking registration of FIRs against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and others for hate speech which allegedly led to violence in North East Delhi of National capital. 

Harsh Mander had approached the Supreme Court after the Delhi high court deferred the hearing of the case to April 13. Last week the High court had accepted the view of the Centre's views that the time was not apt to register hate speech cases and gave the government four weeks to file a counter affidavit in response to the plea filed by Mander.

First Published:
