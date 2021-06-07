Harsh Vardhan Chairs GoM Meet To Review COVID-19 Situation; Says 83% Cases From 10 States

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan addressed a meeting on Monday, June 7, of the Group of Ministers on the COVID-19 situation in the country. While speaking at the meeting, Vardhan briefed that the number of daily Coronavirus cases is continuously decreasing. He added that the researchers are working on the genome sequence in 28 newly built labs to understand the mutation of the virus.

Harsh Vardhan briefing on COVID situation

He noted, "In the second wave we can see that continuously the number of daily cases is declining. It remains lesser than the daily recoveries. From 10th May daily new cases are on decline continuously and from 14th May the number of recovered cases is more than the new cases. 83% of active cases are in 10 states and the remaining 17% are in 26 states/UTS. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Haryana and Jharkhand have less than 1,000 cases. Whereas, Jammu Kashmir, Bihar, Punjab, Chhatisgarh, UP have less than 2,000 cases. Even in the most affected states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka we can see a decline in the number of cases at a significant rate. The growth rate from 5th May is 14.7% and today it 3.48%."

RNA mutation sequencing labs

While highlighting India's efforts to understand the genome mutation, Union Minister informed, "These RNA viruses have the potential of frequent mutations and some of these mutations can adversely affect disease transmission and severity. We had established 10 labs for the sequencing facility. As of now, we have done 30,000 sequencings and we have recently added 18 more labs to the national consortium. So, now we have a total of 28 labs doing these genome sequencing."

Talking about Black Fungus Dr Vardhan said, "From 28 states, we have 28,252 cases till now and out of this 86% cases are having a history of COVID, 62.3% are having a history of diabetes. We have the maximum number of cases from Maharashtra- 6,329, followed by Gujarat- 5,486."

Earlier in the day, the Minister said that the government is creating a world-class healthcare environment In the last seven years, 15 new AIIMS have been approved, bringing the total number of AIIMS to 21. In the same time span, an additional 30,000 medical college seats were added, representing a 60 per cent increase over 2014.

Picture Credit: Twitter/ANI