Harsh Vardhan Chairs Key GoM Meet On Covid; Assures 'India Has 18 Lakh Beds For Patients'

As the Coronavirus cases across the country continue to rise exponentially, the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday chaired a crucial COVID-19 meeting. During his briefing at the 24th meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers, the Union Health Minister said that the Coronavirus facilities across the country are quite well maintained. He said, "Currently, there are 15,440 dedicated healthcare facilities for Coronavirys patients, which have more than 18 lakh beds."

Union Health Minister chairs COVID-19 meeting

The Union Health Minister said, "We have not seen a case in 149 districts in the last 7-8 days and as of now only 0.46 per cent of 9,79,608 patients are on ventilators."

Stating that the country is currently facing the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "Maharashtra is currently the worst affected state in the country. He also informed that many states across the country have now resorted to stricter restrictions and lockdowns across the affected cities.

Speaking about the current status of vaccination drive against the pandemic, Vardhan said that more than 9 crore 43 thousand doses have been given. He further mentioned that out of 89 lakh health workers, 54 lakh health workers have recieved the first and the second dose of the Coronavirus vaccine.

Vardhan said, " 3 crore 75 lakh people, who are above 60 years of age have been adminisetred with the first dose of the vaccine. India so far has exported 6.45 crore doses to 84 countries across the world."

Remarking that the country has a capacity to perform 13 lakh COVID-19 tests in a day, the Union Health Minister said that over 24 crore Coronavirus tests have been performed in the country so far. "Our fatality rate continues to come down. Right now it is at 1.28 per cent," he added.

Current Coronavirus situation in India

As the world continues to grapple with the Coronavirus pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,30,60,542 positive cases, out of which 1,19,13,292 have recovered successfully, while 1,67,642 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 1,31,968 new cases, 61,899 fresh recoveries and 780 deaths have been reported. As of now, the total number of active cases in the country is 9,79,608.

(Image: PTI, GERALT, PIXABAY)