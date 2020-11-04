Harsh Vardhan Condemns Arnab's Arrest; Says 'actions Inspired By Dark Days Of Emergency'

Reacting to the shameful physical assault and arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami by Parambir Sign-led Mumbai Police, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan asserted that Maharashtra government's actions are inspired by Congress' dark days of emergency.

Inspired by the @INCIndia’s dark days of emergency when freedom of the #Press was at its nadir, the #maharashtragovt actions against #arnab_goswami are highly deplorable !



Believers of #PressFreedom must come together to fight back this fascism.@DDNewslive @republic #Arnab — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) November 4, 2020

'Maharashtra Govt's actions highly deplorable'

Union Health Minister stated that the suppression of media's freedom means to stifle democracy. Harsh Vardhan also questioned the 'demonstrators of democracy' Congress party for its silence on such a shocking act by the police. He also urged the people of the country to fight this fascism in unity.

Arnab Goswami physically assaulted and arrested by Mumbai Police

On Wednesday morning, the entire country witnessed the operation of a police state in Maharashtra. At around 7:45 am, Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami house was fortified, his home was barged into, cameras forcefully turned off, he was physically assaulted and dragged out of his home in a police van. The Mumbai Police paraded India's leading Editor-in-Chief without a shred of evidence, as though he was a criminal. Not only this, Arnab was not served any summons, documents or court papers prior and not even allowed access to his legal team.

#IndiaWithArnab | Arnab Goswami physically assaulted and forcefully arrested by Mumbai Police; Republic appeals to Indians to defend democracy pic.twitter.com/5zGGwrv6WN — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

As Arnab was being manhandled and pushed into a police van, by a battalion of armed police officers, he said, “They hit me. They physically assaulted me. I want to tell the people of India to fight for us.” He further stated, “my son was beaten-up.”

The Mumbai Police also blocked Republic Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and Senior Associate Editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police wanted his phone.

