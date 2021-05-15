Harsh Vardhan Conducts High-level Meeting Over COVID: 'India's Recovery Rate Has Improved'

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday conducted a high-level meeting with Health Ministers and officials of Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. During the meeting, Dr Harsh Vardhan informed that the COVID recovery rate in India has improved.

The Union Health Minister said, "We need to follow all the Coronavirus protocols properly. The public gathering should be curtailed."

Health Minister on COVID vaccination

The Health Ministry stated that for vaccination of people above 45 years of age, all strategies and plans ensure to give them the second dose of the vaccination. Urging people to get the second dose of their vaccine fast, the Union Health Minister said that 70 per cent of doses should be of the second dose in total. Harsh Vardhan said that the states need to form a team for coordinating with vaccine manufacturers and the team formed by the Health Ministry for vaccination.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 18 crores, the Union health ministry said on Friday. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 18,04,29,261 according to the 8 pm provisional report. The ministry said 3,25,071 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine on Thursday and cumulatively 42,55,362 across 32 states and union territories since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive.

The total of 18,04,29,261 includes 96,27,199 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,21,675 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,43,63,754 Frontline Workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 81,48,757 FLWs who have taken the second dose, and 42,55,362 individuals in the 18-44 years age group who have received the first dose. Besides, 5,67,99,389 and 87,50,224 beneficiaries aged over 45 to 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose, respectively, while 5,43,15,317 and 1,75,47,584 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and second dose. As on day-119 of the vaccination drive (May 14), a total of 10,79,759 vaccine doses was given.

A total of 6,16,781 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 4,62,978 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine according to the provisional report till 8 pm, the ministry said, adding that the final reports would be completed for the day by late night. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it said.

COVID-19 situation in India

India in a day recorded 3,26,098 COVID-19 cases that took the tally to 2,43,72,907, while 3,890 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,66,207, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The active cases have reduced to 36,73,802 and comprise 15.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.83 per cent, it stated. The number of people who have recovered from the disease has increased to 2,04,32,898, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.09 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

(Image: Republicworld.com, Pixabay, PTI)