Harsh Vardhan Directs States To Focus On 'potential Hotspots', Reviews Vaccination Drive

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan held a meeting on Friday, May 21, with the Health Ministers of Goa, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Andaman And Nicobar, Dadra And Nagar Haveli, Daman And Di, Lakshadweep, Ladakh, Puducherry and Chandigarh to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation and progress of COVID-19 vaccination drive in these states and UTs. While addressing the ministers, the Union Health Minister expressed concern over a sudden increase in Black Fungus cases across the country. He also spoke on upgrading health infrastructure for kids.

My remarks at the VC with Health Ministers of 9 States & UTs to review prevailing #COVID19 situation & progress of #COVID19Vaccination drive in their respective regions…#Unite2FightCorona@MoHFW_INDIA @PMOIndia https://t.co/4tb9FMkGTE — DrHarshVardhanOffice (@DrHVoffice) May 21, 2021

Focus on potential hotspots: Harsh Vardhan

During his virtual conference with health ministers of 9 states and UTs, Vardhan said, "Black fungus cases are seeing an upward trend. Efforts have been ramped up to provide the injection to treat Black fungus. The government is giving information about black fungus through experts. Its medicines are also being made available. It has also been requested by the Government of India that it should be kept in the notifiable disease and all kinds of information should be given about it by the states. Indiscriminate use of steroids should be highlighted to the doctors treating covid patients."

Talking about the third wave of COVID-19, Union Health Minister said that it is now important to ensure the safety of children. He noted, "We should be more careful with regards to the safety of children. With the help of experts advice, we all need to work harder."

Highlighting the COVID-19 cases in the states, Dr Vardhan informed, "Since March 2021, there has been intense transmission in Chattisgarh and high positivity rate. Since May 1, the state recorded over 3,000 deaths. We have found B.617 presence in the genome in Chattisgarh. In Goa, 22,000 active cases and 1200 new cases every day. The sample positivity rate has reached 18.2%. There is a high fatality rate- 1.59%. As the positivity rate is very high, Goa needs to enhance COVID-19 testing. In Chandigarh, over 700 active cases and 500+ cases are coming daily. Also, 4 cases of Black Fungus have reported in Goa Medical College."

Centre to ramp up vaccine supply

Underlining the causes of an increasing number of cases in the states, Union Health Minister said, "Following reasons including social, political, regional and other public gatherings, the upward trend of COVD-19 cases in states continued. Right now, there is a need to focus on the potential hotspot and super spreader events, communities and we need to take measures to prevent overcrowding."

Vardhan ensured that every adult in the country will get vaccinated by the end of this year. He said, "However, in many states, there is a gradual decline. We need to step up vaccination and reach a 100% vaccination goal to interrupt the chain of the virus. Whatever vaccine is available with us, we should give them to people as soon as possible. There is a slight decline in the vaccine rate but in the coming months, production will be ramped up. By the end of this year, we will acquire the ability to vaccinate every adult in this country. The state governments will plan the vaccine distribution in efficient manner as the centre is giving information 15 days prior to delivery."

Picture Credit: ANI