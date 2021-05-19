Harsh Vardhan Hails DRDO For COVID Contribution; Salutes 'sacred Memory' Of Fallen Heroes

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan expressed grief on Wednesday, May 19, over the loss of renowned doctors, journalists and health workers. While talking to the media, he said, "A lot of patients have lost their lives while fighting against COVID, in the same way, many of our COVID warriors, doctors and your fellow journalists, who worked on ground zero, we lost them in large numbers."

Highlighting the devastation in the last few days, he noted, "Especially if I talk about the last few days, Delhi has lost 3 reputed doctors. Dr KK Agrawal made a huge contribution to make medical education a social movement. Dr Shekhar Agrawal served thousands of patients with his orthopaedics talent from a purely human perspective. Dr Pankaj Bhatnagar, who made his contribution in curing thousands of cancer patients through homoeopathy. And likewise, the lives of hundreds of doctors and health care workers while battling COVID."

He added, "Talking about journalists, especially in the last few days, three very important journalists are absolutely on my mind. Just now senior journalist Sunil Jain died. Shesh Narayan Singh ji died. We lost young Rohit Sardana and many such journalists and doctors' organizations also give details from time to time. We also get information."

He expressed, "First of all, I salute the sacred memory of COVID Warriors, doctors and all their professional colleagues and journalists. And I pray to God to give all of us the strength to bear the untimely suffering that is happening."

He also spoke about his arrival at the Safdurjung Hospital, Delhi on Wednesday. The Minister informed, "I came here to Safdarjung because you just saw that with the help of a DRDO, the new PSA plant has been set up in record time. Just recently I had these meetings in my office and decided that the DRDO which is setting up new plants all over the country, the number of which is 1,051 and for which sites are being finalized across the country are in a position to be established. DRDO, CSIR and such organisations helped in completing the projects on time."

According to data from the Union Health Ministry, the daily spike of Coronavirus cases in India remained below 3 lakh for the third day in a row, with only 2,67,334 new cases reported in a 24-hour span. At the moment, there are 2,54,96,330 active cases, 2,19,86,363 recoveries, and 2,83,248 deaths in the country. With 5,75,028 active infections, Karnataka is the worst-affected state and the latest hotspot, followed by Maharashtra with 4,19,727 active cases. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 32,03,01,177 samples were screened for COVID-19 between May 18 and May 18, with 20,08,296 samples tested on Tuesday. India's death toll from COVID-19 has reached another grim mark, with 4,529 new deaths in the last 24 hours, making it the country with the highest single-day COVID-19 fatalities.

