Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Inaugurates DBT-BIRAC Clean Tech Demo Park In Delhi

Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan inaugurated the "DBT-BIRAC Clean Tech Demo Park" at Barapullah drain site near Sundial Park, Sarai Kale Khan, New Delhi in a virtual event on Thursday, October 8. As per reports, Clean Tech Demo Park at Barapullah drain site is an initiative taken under the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) that will focus on demonstrating innovative waste-to-value technologies.

Reassuring the support of #ModiGovt to incubate & scale 'Waste to value' & 'Clean Energy' ideas, I asked stakeholders to step up efforts, attract #innovators & #investors to the park & spread these technologies throughout the country for the benefit of the people.@IndiaDST pic.twitter.com/wTMf0qGpmU — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) October 8, 2020



While speaking at the occassion, ANI quoted Harsh Vardhan as saying, "This Clean Tech Demo Park would be a good attraction not only for Innovators, Investors but also for students and common public for awareness and popularization of clean technological solution for waste management".

He added, "The novel indigenous technologies developed for the treatment of sewage and industrial wastewaters should be promoted and given wide publicity to ensure their commercialization and adoption for achieving Swachh Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat goals."

Delhi governor welcomes move

According to the reports, Lt Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal took part in the inaugural ceremony via video conferencing and praised the initiative by DBT mentioning that land and water are crucial natural resources. He also promised to provide strong support from Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to the new initiative to make sure that these precious resources are protected.

In addition, DBT Secretary Dr. Renu Swarup added that this Clean Technology Waste to Value demonstration Park is an important move taken by the department. An official press release of the Ministry of Science and Technology, said that the DBT-BIRAC Clean Tech Demo Park will be used to demonstrate innovative Waste-to-Value technologies with support from the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), the Government of India, and the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a DBT PSU.

The release further added that the park will be managed by the Clean Energy International Incubation Centre (CEIIC), a PPP incubator that has been jointly established with the help of DBT, BIRAC, and Tata Power.

