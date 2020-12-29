Harsh Vardhan Launches India's Indigenous First Pneumococcal Vaccine 'Pneumosil'

On Monday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan inaugrated India's first pneumococcal conjugate vaccine "Pneumosil". The vaccine has been developed by Serum Institute of India Private Limited (SIIPL) in collaboration with partners like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Serum Institute of India Private Limited (SIIPL), Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla, Chairman, Poonawalla Group of Industries and Founder, were also present at the event

SIIPL is recognised as the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines in terms of the number of doses and its contribution to India's economy, as per an official release. Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, "Serum Institute's vaccines are used in 170 countries and every third child in the world is immunized with the manufacturer's vaccine.''

SIIPL developed and got the license of the first indigenous Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) from the Government of India during COVID-19 pandemic lock-down in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "Serum Institute's first Indigenous Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine will be available in the market under the brand name "Pneumosil" at an affordable price in a single dose (vial and pre-filled syringe) and Multidose (vial) presentations. Pneumosil has been extensively evaluated in 5 randomized controlled clinical trials and has demonstrated comparable safety and immunogenicity against licensed pneumococcal vaccines across diverse populations of India and Africa, where Pneumosil was administered to adults, toddlers and infants using different vaccination schedules."

The Health Minister added, "During trials Pneumosil was found to be safe and effective in the prevention of Pneumonia disease and based on which Pneumosil has been licensed by Drugs Controller General (India) in July 2020 after approval from Subject Expert Committee (SEC).''

Dr Harsh Vardhan congratulates SIIPL

"I am sure that the team of Serum Institute of India and others in the entire scientific and medical community will continue their endeavour to develop many more life-saving vaccines in the future,'' the Health minister added.

(with ANI inputs)