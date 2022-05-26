Harsh Vardhan Plays Down Skipping Delhi L-G's Swearing-in Ceremony; Congratulates Him

BJP MP and former union minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday congratulated new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena hours after he walked out of the L-G's swearing-in ceremony after expressing unhappiness over the seating arrangement for dignitaries.

"Unfortunate that I could not attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, of which I am an MP, and where I have been active throughout my public life. Many congratulations to the new Lieutenant Governor Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena and the people of Delhi. Certainly, Delhi will emerge as the best city under your tenure," the Chandni Chowk MP said.

The BJP leader said that he was asked by an officer to vacate the seat, saying that it was reserved. After waiting for 15 minutes, he exited the venue when no seat was given to him, Vardhan said.

"It was wrongly reported by the media that (I) left the oath ceremony of LG because of not getting the desired seat. I sat where one officer seated me, another officer got me to vacate that saying it was reserved. Waited for 15 minutes, that seat will be provided anywhere, left when it was not given," Vardhan tweeted in Hindi.

Former Union Min walks out of Delhi LG's swearing-in ceremony

Earlier, a video of Vardhan leaving the venue went viral on social media in which he is heard saying that he will write to Saxena ji about the incident. "They have not provided any seat even for Parliament Members," he was heard saying when asked what had happened.

The new L-G of Delhi, who briefed the media after taking oath as the twenty-second Lt Governor of Delhi, didn't comment on the incident.

All MPs from Delhi were invited to the swearing-in ceremony. West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari were seen sitting in back rows of sofas for dignitaries. Union ministers Meenakshi Lekhi and Giriraj Singh also attended the ceremony.

Vinai Saxena was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court Vipin Sanghi. He was appointed Delhi L-G after his predecessor Anil Baijal's resignation citing personal reasons.