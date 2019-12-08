Delhi Fire: Union Health Minister Says, "Giving The Injured Best Medical Care Is Priority"

Following the tragic fire that broke out at Anaj Mandi in the wee hours of the morning on Sunday, Union Minister for Health, Harsh Vardhan stated how deeply he was saddened by the loss of so many lives. Harsh Vardhan who was in Jodhpur yesterday with President Kovind was supposed to fly to Jhansi to attend a program along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,however, he stated that he cut short that trip and came down to Delhi as soon as he could.

"Whatever happened is very painful, I was in Jodhpur with the President yesterday, I had a program with the UP CM in Jhansi today but as soon as I heard about the accident I cut short the trip and came here. I have looked around and inquired around the place of accident and now I'm headed to visit the Lok Nayak Hospital as well as Lady Hardinge to meet the injured."

Union Minister stated that he was constantly kept in the loop by his fellow BJP workers. He also said that he was constantly in touch with all the police sources on his way back to Delhi. Talking about the next step that needs to be taken , the Union Minister of Health Harsh Vardhan said, "Priority should be that those injured should be given the best possible medical care. Some of them are really young people around 20 years and even children around 13 years are on the list of people affected in the accident."

Harsh Vardhan expressed his remorse on the incident and said," I pray to God that their family members get the strength to deal with this situation. We all are deeply saddened. My mind is very disturbed."

BJP offers compensation

BJP MP from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, who visited the Delhi fire incident site said, "It is a sad incident. As per the initial information, fire broke out due to short circuit. BJP will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to families of those who have lost their lives and Rs 25,000 to the ones who were injured."

Fire breaks out at Delhi's Anaj Mandi

A massive fire broke out in Anaj Mandi in the national capital on Sunday. According to Delhi police, at least 43 people have died in the incident and many have been rushed to the hospital. Soon after receiving the report, 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and to carry out rescue operations. Given the intensity of the fire, 10-12 more fire tenders had to be sent at the spot. According to reports, more than 30 fire tenders were used in the operation.

