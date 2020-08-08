Health Minister Urges People To Take Saatvik Food, Be Physically Active For Better Health

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) jointly signed an MoU for conducting research and information dissemination together in the field of food security and nutrition. On the occasion, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reportedly said, "If the food produced in Palampur, Mysore, Lucknow, Mohali laboratories reaches masses, then it would be beneficial for India's economy and health in the coming years."

'Satvik' food for better health

He also urged people to consume 'satvik' food and engage themselves in physical activities for better health. "If we want to achieve health for all, we must motivate people to engage in physical activities and consume 'saatvik' food," he said.

The minister reportedly added that FSSAI and food technology labs coordinating with the CSIR should work together to fulfill the mission 'Vision 2050'. "FSSAI and food technology related laboratories, within the domain of CSIR, should work together to fulfill 'Vision 2050'. In the coming decades I see the country's best future and vision as its potential," he added.

Speaking on this event, Dr. Harsh Vardhan reportedly said that the MoU will create a brighter future in the area of nutritious food and consumer safety solutions in India. The Minister also said that the new food system of 2050 will see huge growth in demand for healthy, nutritious, plant-based, local, seasonal and indigenous foods. He said the system will also focus on climate-friendly food production systems and conservation of land and water resources.

Image: PTI