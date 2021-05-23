Harsh Vardhan Writes To Baba Ramdev; Expresses Strong Objection Over Comment On Allopathy

A day after Baba Ramdev's comments against allopathy sparked rage amongst doctors fighting COVID-19, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has written to the Patanjali co-founder and Yoga guru, expressing strong condemnation to his remarks. The Health Minister has stated that his comments have deeply hurt the sentiments of the people and might also affect the morale of COVID warriors battling the pandemic by placing their lives at the stake. Citing the efficiency of allopathy against other diseases and its role in the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Health Minister has urged Baba Ramdev to take back his statement against allopathy.

In a 2-page letter to Baba Ramdev on Sunday, Harsh Vardhan has written, "Your comment on allopathic medication and doctors has hurt the people of the country. With your remark, you haven't just disrespected COVID warriors but also deeply hurt the sentiments of people. The clarification issued by you yesterday is not sufficient. When several allopathy doctors have saved crores of lives during the COVID pandemic, for you to see that lakhs have died due to allopathic medication is unfortunate. We should not forget that the battle against the pandemic can only be won if we all come together."

Lauding the role of doctors and nurses in keeping the death rate due to COVID in India at 1.13% and a higher recovery rate, Harsh Vardhan said that Baba Ramdev's comments not only question the calibre of doctors but also their intentions, which is not right.

"You are a public figure whose comments hold value. You should make comments on any issue with respect to the time and situation. To call the current methods of treatment a 'tamasha' does not only cast aspersions on the ability of doctors but also their intentions, which is not right. Your comment can prove to break the confidence of doctors and weaken our battle against the pandemic," he wrote.

"The vaccine which is proving to be a significant weapon against the pandemic has been developed by allopathy. In your response, you have said that your comment wasn't against modern science and good doctors, I do not find it appropriate. I hope after giving it serious thought, and in respect of COVID warriors across the country, you will take back your comments," the Union minister concluded.

What did Baba Ramdev say about allopathy?

In a video that went viral on social media on Saturday, Baba Ramdev is allegedly heard saying 'allopathy ek aisi stupid aur dilwaliya science hai' ('Allopathy is a stupid & ... science'). In a press release, IMA claimed that Baba Ramdev had called doctors 'murderers' in front of the Health Minister in the pretext of the 'release of his wonder drugs' and accused the yoga guru of misleading the public by making baseless accusations to sell his 'unapproved & illegal drugs'. Hours after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) sought action against yoga guru Baba Ramdev for his remark on allopathy, Patanjali Yogipeeth and its MD Acharya Balkrishna issued a statement claiming that the 'truncated' video being referenced was totally out of context.

Issuing a statement on Saturday, Baba Ramdev's Patanjali claimed that the yoga guru was reading out a WhatsApp forward message received by him & others participating in the private event. Further, Patanjali's statement said that yoga guru Baba Ramdev had no ill-will against modern science & practitioners of modern medicine and maintained that what was being attributed to the former was false and nugatory. The statement said that Baba Ramdev believed allopathy as a 'progressive science' and that the combination of allopathy, Ayurveda and yoga would be beneficial for all amid the battle against COVID.

IMA rages at Ramdev's comment

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) urged the Union Health Ministry to take action against Yoga guru and Patanjali co-founder Baba Ramdev for allegedly misleading people by making 'unlearned' statements against allopathy for defaming scientific medicine amid the second wave of COVID. Basis what Baba Ramdev had said about allopathy, the IMA took extreme offence to the extent of calling for the prosecution of Baba Ramdev under the Epidemic Diseases Act.