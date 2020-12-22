Harsimrat Badal Claims Centre Misusing IT Dept To Intimidate Arhtiyas Amid Farmer Protests

Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday slammed the Centre for 'misusing its agencies' to target the Arhtiyas (mandi commission agents) amidst the farmers' protest alleging that the government was using the Income Tax Department to intimidate the farmers of the country. Expressing Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) support to the farmers, Harsimrat Kaur Badal also lashed out at the Centre for trying to defame the farmers' movement by labelling them as terrorists and culprits.

"Everyday farmers, labourers and Arhtiyas are struggling to fight against the Centre's black laws. Internationally everyone has joined hands against the laws. But looking at the stubborn behaviour of the Centre and the way they called labourers terrorists and Khalistan, and the way they tried to defame the movement is sad," she said.

"Today Centre's agencies along with IT Departments are raiding their offices to intimidate them. This can't be worse for democracy. They are trying to crush our poor farmers and annadatas using their agencies. I want to remind them that this is the community which turned the heads of people like Ahmad Shah. We neither exploit anyone nor do we take any exploitation. Shiromani Akali Dal is always standing with you farmers. You just need to call for us. Wherever you want we will come join your struggle," she added.

Read: 'Why Are Parties Upset?': Javadekar Questions Opposition Over I-T Raids On Arhtiyas

Read: Punjab Arhtiyas Go On 4 Day Strike Against Income Tax Raids

IT Raids On Arhtiyas

Badal's comments come in response to the repeated raids by the IT Department on the Arhtiyas in Punjab. As per agency sources, a total of 14 commission agents had received notices from the IT Department before the raids which was followed by raids on six commission agents over the past few days.

Meanwhile, the commission agents have threatened to gherao income tax officials and terming their raids as pressure tactics, drawing links with their support to the farmers' agitation. They have also announced a 4-day strike against the crackdown. “All Arhtiyas went on a four-day strike. They kept their shops shut,” said Ravinder Singh Cheema, president of the Punjab Arhtiya Association to PTI. There are around 24,000 licensed commission agents in Punjab.

Read: Centre Trying To Intimidate Arhtiyas: Punjab CM

Read: MSP Will Stay; 'arthiyas' In Punjab Too Will Benefit From New Farm Laws: Puri

(With Agency Inputs)