Harsimrat Kaur Badal Inaugurates Mega Food Park In Mizoram; Said To Generate 5000 Jobs

Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday inaugurated the Zoram Mega Food Park at Kolasib in Mizoram through a virtual video conference. The food park set up at a cost of 75 crores is spread over 55 acres of land and is said to benefit 25,000 farmers. The park is also likely to generate 5,000 job opportunities for the people residing in the region.

"In the last six years, 88 projects including 7 in Mizoram were initiated for the entire North-Eastern Region with an outlay of Rs 1000 crore by the Ministry which will directly benefit 3 lakh farmers and will provide job opportunities to 50,000 youth from the region," said Harsimrat Kaur Badal according to an official statement of the Ministry of Development of North-East Region.

'Will help double income of farmers'

Union Minister of State Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Dr Jitendra Singh who was also present during the virtual conference lauded the efforts of the government saying that it will help in doubling the income of farmers in the area by doing away with the middlemen.

The Zoram Mega Food Park which built along the National Highway 54 will prove to be a strategic point for transporting, storage and processing concerns of the large variety of foods, spices, fruits and vegetables grown in the region, according to the Ministry.

Under the Mega Food Park Scheme, the Centre has announced that it would provide financial assistance up to Rs 50 crore for setting up of Mega Food Parks across the country. Presently, 18 mega food park projects are under implementation in various states and 19 parks have already become functional in states.

(With Agency Inputs)