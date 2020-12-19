Harsimrat Urges Re-opening Of Kartarpur Corridor, Says Sikhs 'hurt' By Prolonged Closure

With the Indian side of the Kartarpur corridor still temporarily closed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to immediately reopen the holy site. Raising the issue at the Committee of External Affairs, the Bathinda MP argued that if assembly elections could take place across the country, then the Kartarpur corridor could also be reopened. Badal added that the Sikhs were 'pained' over the prolonged closure of the pilgrimage site and had even missed the opportunity to pay their respects to Guru Nanak Dev on the 551st Parkash Parab last month.

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar should intervene and take up the issue with the Lands Port Authority of India to get the corridor reopened at the earliest. I am of the firm view that if the entire country can open up and even Assembly elections can take place, there is no reason why the Kartarpur corridor cannot be reopened," said Harsimrat Badal.

The Kartarpur corridor was temporarily closed by both India and Pakistan due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Pakistan reopened it on June 29 for Pakistani Sikhs as it allowed access to other religious sites. "The Pakistan government has opened the corridor for travel nearly two months back. India should follow suit after instituting needed health protocols keeping in mind the fact that the corridor was closed temporarily on March 16 on account of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Alleging that the Sikhs were 'surprised and hurt' over the temporary shutting down of the corridor till now, Badal said that the Sikhs had been denied a chance to commemorate the 551st birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev at his final resting place.

"Sikhs were hopeful that the corridor would be reopened before the 550th Parkash Parab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev on November 30 but their hopes were dashed. The community is both surprised and hurt as to why the Union government is not opening a corridor, which is a symbol of universal peace and brotherhood and denied it a chance to commemorate the 551st birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev at Kartarpur Sahib," she added.

Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava had last month said that the decision to re-open the Kartarpur corridor would be taken in accordance with the protocols relating to COVID-19, especially since the pilgrimage site lay across the border.

(With Agency Inputs)