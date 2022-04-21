Haryana: 4 Districts See Rise In COVID Cases; CM Manohar Lal Khattar Re-imposes Protocols

In a recent development, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced that COVID-19 protocols will be re-imposed in the state, as the government has decided that it will start collecting fines from those citizens who fail to wear masks. After the surge of Coronavirus cases in the state, the government has announced that wearing masks is compulsory. It is pertinent to mention here that failure to wear a mask will invite a fine of ₹500. CM Khattar also announced that the district administrators of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar have been directed to keep a close watch on the same amid the rising cases.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, "We've directed 4 district administrations (Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat & Jhajjar) to keep a vigil on the COVID situation. People have been asked to wear face masks and a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed for not wearing face masks."

COVID-19 situation in Haryana

India in the last few days has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases, following which state authorities have decided to again bring rules into effect to curb the spread of the virus. Wearing a mask is one of such rules that was widely followed around the globe to fight the deadly virus. The Gurugram district of Haryana saw an upswing in the surge of COVID-19 cases as 225 fresh cases were reported in the district on Wednesday. Notably, the district recorded more than half of the total cases in the state.

Till Wednesday, 1,252 active cases were recorded in the state of Haryana out of which 941 were from Gurugram while 249 were from Faridabad district.

Vaccination drive in Haryana

A large number of people in the state have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccinations. The official numbers as per the government site are 4,23,59,236. Out of which 2,32,70,758 people have at least taken a single dose whereas 1,87,36,839 have been administered the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. On April 21, 38,454 people were jabbed. The government had recently announced that people above the age of 18 are qualified to be administered the precaution dose. since then 3,51,639 precaution doses have been administered in the state.

Image: PTI, Shutterstock