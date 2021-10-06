Haryana Adds 11 COVID-19 Cases

Haryana on Wednesday reported 11 fresh coronavirus cases that pushed its infection tally to 7,70,949, according to a health department bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 9,875, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, four were reported from Gurugram district.

There are 100 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana, the bulletin stated.

So far, 7,60,801 people have recovered from the disease. The state's recovery rate stands at 98.68 per cent, it said.

