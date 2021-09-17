Haryana Adds 8 COVID-19 Cases

Haryana on Friday reported eight fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its tally to 7,70,705, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

No fresh deaths were reported in the state. The death toll stands at 9,808, the bulletin stated.

Gurugram and Hisar reported three fresh cases each and Faridabad two, it said.

There are 93 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana, the bulletin said.

So far, 7,60,574 people have recovered from the disease. The recovery rate stands at 98.69 per cent, it said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)