Haryana Allows Restaurants & Eateries To Remain Open 24 Hours, Issues Guidelines

In a big move, the Haryana government has given the green signal for restaurants in state to remain open for 24 hours. This will permissable in the entire state, including in residential areas, though the relaxation will only apply to eateries. The labour department of the Haryana government has issued the relevant guidelines.

According to information released by the government, the decision has been taken by deputy CM Dushyant Chautala following the demand raised by the restaurant association. Restaurants willing to remain open 24 hours have to take permission from the government either physically or through an online process. The government will maintain a record of the restaurants that remain open for 24 hours.

Marathon discussions before 24-hour eateries decision

The decision was taken after holding a marathon discussion with all concerned departments. Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala said that the demand was raised by the restaurant association and it was further discussed with the concerned department to get a sense of the obstacles. He added that after getting the clearance from the labour and other departments, finally the decision of allowing restaurants to remain open for 24 hours has been taken.

Meanwhile, the government has also discussed the problems this may entail. It has issued an email address hepcharyana@gmail.com for any kind of query from the restaurant owners. It is pertinent to mention that the permission for 24 hours operations has only been given to eateries. Other than restaurants, all shop & establishments will be closed according to the existing stipulated timings.