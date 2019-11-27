Haryana: Ambala In Grip Of Dengue, 222 Dengue Cases Reported Positive Since July

Around 222 cases of dengue have been reported in Ambala so far since July 2019, said civil surgeon at Ambala hospital on Wednesday. "We have 222 confirmed cases of dengue since July. Cases are being reported from across the district but the worst-hit area is Hussaini village of Naraingarh assembly constituency in Ambala district from where 19 cases of dengue have been there till now," Dr. Poonam Jain was quoted as saying by ANI. "District authorities had also conducted outbreak management in Hussaini village. Thankfully, no casualty was reported in that area and all the cases were managed properly. Out of 222 Dengue cases, 2 casualties have been reported so far," she added.

Dr Jain also said that measures are being taken to spread awareness among the people of Ambala regarding the preventive measures of dengue. "We have coordinated with the Municipal Corporation authorities, we are looking after the sanitation and cleanliness across several areas. We further targeted larva growth areas moreover, our epidemiologist conducted tests in several areas. Spray and fogging were also carried out," she added.

ZSI To Set Up Task Force To Tackle Dengue In West Bengal

States hit by Dengue Epidemic

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on November 19 confirmed that 23 people have died of dengue in West Bengal this year. She said the malarial outbreaks of the 1990s have changed to dengue epidemic now, as the nature of the virus has changed. Addressing an administrative meeting Banerjee said, deaths due to high fever is nothing new in the state as malignant malaria used to take heavy toll every year during 1990s and early 2000s in the state.

Karnataka: Rise In Dengue Cases In Kalaburagi; 46 Reported Positive In September

A surge in dengue cases in the state of Karnataka with 46 people reporting positive for the mosquito-borne disease had been recorded in September, the Kalaburagi Health Officer stated. The Health officer further stated that people are being advised to take all preventive measures to keep themselves safe from dengue. The District Health Officer, MK Patil further stated, "The only solution is prevention, there should be no water-logging anywhere."

'Delhi has won battle against dengue,' declares CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi saw a significant reduction in the number of dengue cases in November, after battling the epidemic for months. Less than 1,100 cases of dengue and no deaths due to the mosquito-borne disease have been reported so far this year in the city, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said. In a video message posted on Twitter, he said this was an achievement in comparison to 2015 when over 15,000 dengue cases had been recorded and 60 people had died in the national capital.

Dengue Fever: Types and symptoms of Dengue fever that you need to know