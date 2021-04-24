Haryana Announces Free COVID-19 Vaccines For All At Government Hospitals

As the second wave of COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday has announced that his government will provide COVID-19 vaccines for all those who are above the age of 18 years for free. With Khattar's announcement, Haryana joins the league of States such as Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Sikkim who have announced free vaccines to all adults above 18.

Haryana announces free vaccines

Chief Minister Khattar took to his official Twitter handle to announce the news. On the microblogging site, he was 'happy to announce' that COVID vaccines for citizens of the State above 18 years will be provided 'free of cost' in government health facilities by the government, starting from May 1st onwards. He also used the hashtag- #HaryanaFightsCorona in the Tweet.

I am happy to announce that Covid vaccines for citizens of the State above 18 years will be provided free of cost in government health facilities by the Haryana government from May 1st onwards.#HaryanaFightsCorona — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) April 24, 2021

Vaccination opened for all above 18

This comes after the Centre government on April 19 liberalized the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive to include all aged 18 and above. To meet the need for vaccination, the Centre has asked the vaccine manufacturing companies to scale up their production with the help of International as well as national players and has allowed them to supply 50 per cent of the produced doses to state and private hospitals directly, which means now the States and the private hospitals do not have to go through the entire process, and can directly get it from the manufacturers at the price declared by them. At present, India has in use two vaccines- Covaxin and Covishield, and will soon have the Sputnik V in the race. Besides, there are around five more vaccine candidates in the advanced clinical stages of development.

COVID-19 Tally

For the third consecutive day, India breached the 3-lakh mark and reported 3.46 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike registered by any country in the world. With this, the cumulative count of India has swollen up to 1.66 crore. The death toll stands at 1.89 lakh, with 2,624 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Worldwide, over 14 crore cases have been recorded so far while 30 lakh people have lost their lives.

