Last Updated:

Haryana Announces Free COVID-19 Vaccines For All At Government Hospitals

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday, has announced that his govt will provide free covid-19 vaccine for all those who are above the age of 18 years.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
Haryana

PTI/RepresentativeImage


As the second wave of COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday has announced that his government will provide COVID-19 vaccines for all those who are above the age of 18 years for free. With Khattar's announcement, Haryana joins the league of States such as Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Sikkim who have announced free vaccines to all adults above 18.

Haryana announces free vaccines 

Chief Minister Khattar took to his official Twitter handle to announce the news. On the microblogging site, he was 'happy to announce' that COVID vaccines for citizens of the State above 18 years will be provided 'free of cost' in government health facilities by the government, starting from May 1st onwards. He also used the hashtag- #HaryanaFightsCorona in the Tweet. 

Vaccination opened for all above 18 

This comes after the Centre government on April 19 liberalized the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive to include all aged 18 and above. To meet the need for vaccination, the Centre has asked the vaccine manufacturing companies to scale up their production with the help of International as well as national players and has allowed them to supply 50 per cent of the produced doses to state and private hospitals directly, which means now the States and the private hospitals do not have to go through the entire process, and can directly get it from the manufacturers at the price declared by them. At present, India has in use two vaccines- Covaxin and Covishield, and will soon have the Sputnik V in the race. Besides, there are around five more vaccine candidates in the advanced clinical stages of development.

READ | Andhra Pradesh becomes 13th state to give free COVID vaccines to 18+; night curfew imposed

COVID-19 Tally

For the third consecutive day, India breached the 3-lakh mark and reported 3.46 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike registered by any country in the world. With this, the cumulative count of India has swollen up to 1.66 crore. The death toll stands at 1.89 lakh, with 2,624 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Worldwide, over 14 crore cases have been recorded so far while 30 lakh people have lost their lives. 

READ | COVID-19: Bombay HC asks Centre to rethink policy on not allowing door-to-door vaccination

(Credits-PTI/RepresentativeImage)

READ | Congress, TMC asks BJP to stop fooling people over free COVID-19 vaccination promise in WB
READ | Health ministry clarifies new price for COVID-19 vaccines as Cong continues attack on govt

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND