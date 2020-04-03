To Check Spread Of Coronavirus, Haryana Bans Sale Of Chewing Gum Till June 30

The Haryana state Food and Drugs Administration on Thursday banned the sale and use of chewing gum in the state for three months amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, they had also slapped a one-year ban on the selling and manufacturing of gutkha and pan masala. The ban was directed by the Commissioner of Food and Drugs Administration who has asked all districts to comply and implement his orders strictly.

Ban on chewing gum

The order has been issued by Ashok Kumar Meena, Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration Department, in the exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (a) of Sub-section (2) of Section 30 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (Central Act 34 of 2006).

The order prohibits "the sale and use of chewing gum/bubble gum and similar products, or otherwise by whatsoever name called, whether packaged or unpackaged and/or sold as one product, or though packaged as separate products, sold or distributed in any manner, whatsoever, the interest of public health for a period of three months from the date of issue of this order, that is, till June 30" in Haryana.

Haryana has so far reported 43 positive cases of Coronavirus with one death. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,860 active Coronavirus positive cases in India. While 53 deaths have been reported overall, 156 people have been reportedly cured/discharged/migrated.

