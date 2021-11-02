Haryana Bans Firecrackers In 14 NCR Regions And Other Cities/towns, Issues Guidelines

Under the view of the pandemic situation and poor air quality, the Haryana State Cabinet has banned the sale and use of any kind of firecrackers in 14 districts of the National Capital Region (NCR) followed by other cities and towns as well where the average air quality in November last year was in the 'poor' and above category. The decision was taken on Monday by the state government and the State Disaster Management Authority further informing about other details.

According to an official, the decision taken regarding the ban on sell and use of any kind of firecrackers will affect 14 NCR districts which are Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Jind, Karnal, Mahendergarh, Nuh, Palwal, Panipat, Rewari Rohtak, and Sonipat. Apart from these, the order further informs that the provided instructions will be applicable to all the cities and towns where the average ambient air quality in November 2020 was under the 'poor' and above category. A list of these cities and towns will be soon made available on the official website of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board.

Speaking on the adverse condition after burning firecrackers, the spokesperson stated that the festive season which usually sees a lot of bursting crackers affects the respiratory health of people which may intensify the health condition of the COVID-19 positive people in their homes.

"Accordingly, in compliance of the various directions of National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Supreme Court, while exercising the powers under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, the State Executive Committee has issued the guidelines for strict implementation in the state", he added.

Community fire cracking allowed in Haryana

Meanwhile, as per the government's decision, community fire cracking will be promoted in the areas where the bursting of crackers has been allowed. As a part of this, the areas will be pre-identified and pre-designated by the concerned authorities and later will be informed to the public. Apart from that, for marriages and other occasions situations, only green crackers will be allowed and the sale of crackers will be permitted only through licenced traders.

West Bengal government imposes firecracker ban

Earlier on October 29, the Calcutta High Court imposed a ban on the sale, purchase, or use of all types of firecrackers in the state. However, after a series of petitions were filed by the manufacturers and makers of firecrackers, the Supreme Court on Monday has taken back the decision imposed by the Calcutta High Court and further said that green crackers will be allowed in the areas where the air quality is under the 'moderate' category.

Further speaking on its earlier decision, it said that there should not be a complete ban on firecrackers and the mechanism must be to stop the misuse of those.

(With ANI inputs, Image: PTI)