Haryana BJP MLA Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Attending Solar Eclipse-related Event

A BJP legislator in Haryana tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The MLA from Thanesar in Kurukshetra district, Subhash Sudha, was running a high fever for a few days and was taken to a private hospital in Gurgaon on Saturday.

MLA participated in a religious programme

His test report came positive on Sunday, said Sudha's personal assistant Arun Gulati. Sources said that the MLA had participated in a religious programme on the day of solar eclipse near the banks of Brahma Sarovar on June 21. At least 200 people including journalists, sadhus and political leaders had gathered during the programme, sources added.

Though the annual fair is held every year, this time it was a 'low key' affair due to Coronavirus. Sudha's family members have been quarantined and an exercise was on to trace those with whom the legislator may have come into contact during the past few days. Kurukshetra district has 115 COVID-19 cases with no fatality.

Haryana on Sunday reported five more deaths due to COVID-19, while total infections in the state rose to 13,829 with 402 fresh cases, the state health department's daily bulletin said.

COVID-19 fatalities in Haryana on Sunday rose to 223. Active cases in the state currently stand at 4,689, while 8,917 have been discharged after recovery. The state's recovery rate on Sunday was 64.48%. Haryana is now conducting 10,000 tests per million.

(with PTI inputs)