Haryana Cabinet Min Anil Vij, Members Celebrate As Indian Men's Hockey Team Wins Bronze

After India took over Germany with a 5-4 score and marked a thumping victory on Thursday morning, visuals from all around the nation started emerging where people can be seen celebrating the Historic win. One such video has emerged from Haryana where Cabinet Minister Anil Vij and other members are seen enjoying India's victory with 'Chak De India' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jay' slogans. Indian men's hockey team lifted the nation's pride at Tokyo Olympics 2020 by clinching the Olympic Bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Indian leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the win as 'Historic' as the country won in Hockey after 41 years. President Kovind wasted no time and was among the first to wish team India congratulations as soon as the game ended. In his message, the President praised the team for showing 'exceptional skills, resilience & determination to win'. Sports minister Anurag Thakur, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik also congratulated the team.

It is pertinent to note that this is India's fourth medal as earlier Mirabai Chanu, PV Sindhu and Lovlina Borgohain already inspired everyone with Silver, Bronze, and another Bronze medal respectively.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: India's performance in Hockey

India started dominating the game in the second quarter, where the players managed to find the equaliser courtesy of Simranjeeet. India started a counterattack with Hardik Singh intercepting the ball and passing it to Nilakanta, who took his time but found Simran at the center of the circle. He turned and struck a tomahawk shot into the nets. The German team however was immediate with its response by scoring the second goal as Ruhrer managed to find a way to send the ball inside the circle for Wellen to apply the finishing touch and give his team the lead.

The Indian team has shown heart throughout the tournament and fought back whenever down and out. In the last quarter, Germany scored their fourth goal through a penalty corner. Following a slopping showing from the Indian defense, Germany managed to get a penalty corner which was converted by Windfederto to make it 5-4 for the team. Despite continues pressure from German players, the Indian defense stood tall with goalkeeper PR Sreejesh also pulling off some important save to deny the opponent to tie the match.