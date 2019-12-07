Haryana To Launch Single Emergency Number To Ensure Safety Of Women: CM Khattar

Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar on December 7, announced that soon a single emergency number will be launched in Haryana to ensure the safety of women. According to him, the project is called 'Dial 112'. Speaking to the media, Khattar spoke about the increasing number of crimes against women amid the nationwide Unnao and Hyderabad rape and murder case. He said, "Such acts are shameful and condemnable. We have taken multiple steps in Haryana against it, we have opened women-only police stations, Durga Shakti app has also been launched. Soon, we are going to start 'Dial 112' project in the state. The society and police need to be on alert to stop such cases from arising in the future."

Speaking more about the project, the Chief Minister revealed that under the 'Dial 112' project, around 450 vehicles will make the police fast and mobile. He further said, "We are doing our job along with the police. The culprits will not be spared. We will also run a public awareness campaign."

Unnao rape survivor passes away

The Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze on Thursday died after a cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Friday, December 6. The victim who suffered 90% burn injuries was airlifted from Lucknow to Delhi on Thursday night. She had a cardiac arrest and breathed her last at 11:40 PM after her condition deteriorated at 8:30 PM. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered fast-tracking of the case. The final post mortem report has confirmed that her death was caused due to severe burn injuries and that there was no indication of poisoning or suffocation.

The 23-year old rape survivor was set ablaze when she was visiting her lawyer in Rae Bareli on Thursday at 4:15 AM. The rape survivor had filed a complaint against two accused in March for spurning her after promising to marry her and then raping her along with his friend in December 2018. Naming the accused as Shivam Trivedi, his father Ram Kishore Trivedi, Shubham Trivedi, his father Harishankar Trivedi and their neighbour Umesh Bajpayee, Unnao IG revealed that of the five men who had allegedly tried to burn the victim, four had been found at their homes itself and one other had been nabbed while trying to escape. One of the attackers was the accused in the rape case who had had been given bail on November 30. A local court in Unnao has sent all five accused to the district jail for 14-day judicial custody on Friday.

Hyderabad accused killed in an encounter

The Cyberabad police on Friday, December 6, confirmed that all four accused in the Hyderabad gang rape and murder case were gunned down by the police when they allegedly tried to escape. Police state that one of the accused tried to snatch the police's gun and pelt them with stones to allegedly escape from custody. When the accused tried to flee, police shot them 100 m away from the spot, killing all four accused.

A 25-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad was allegedly murdered, and her body was set ablaze last week. Police had found the burnt body of the victim, who was working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital under a culvert in Hyderabad. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture.

