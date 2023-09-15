Haryana Clashes: Internet Suspended, Section 144 Imposed In Nuh

The Haryana government on Friday imposed Section 144 and ordered the suspension of mobile internet services, bulk SMS, and dongle services in Nuh for a period of two days on September 15. According to sources, people have laso been advised to offer Friday prayers at home.

The decision comes in response to a request from Deputy Commissioner Nuh, highlighting concerns about potential tension, annoyance, agitation, and damage to public and private property, which could lead to a disturbance of public peace and tranquillity in the district. This is stated in the state’s Department of Home Affairs' official statement.

Image: Republic

Authorities have identified the misuse of internet services, particularly the spread of inflammatory material and false rumours through social media and messaging platforms, including WhatsApp, as a significant factor contributing to the apprehension of public unrest. This measure aims to curb the dissemination of misinformation that could potentially mobilise agitators and demonstrators, leading to loss of life and property damage.

The order, issued by the Home Secretary, Haryana, suspends all mobile internet services, including Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) and General Packet Radio Service (GPRS), bulk SMS (except for banking and mobile recharge), and dongle services in the Nuh district. Voice calls, individual SMS, mobile recharge, banking SMS, and internet services provided by broadband and leased lines remain unaffected, according to information from the government’s official statement.

This decision, while mindful of public convenience, is a preventive measure to maintain peace and public order in the Nuh district. The suspension will be in effect from 10:00 AM on September 15, 2023, to 11:59 PM on September 16, 2023. Any violation of this order will be met with legal action under relevant provisions.

The Government Secretary Home, T.V.S.N. Prasad, in the statement, also emphasised the importance of this measure in safeguarding the interests of the state and its citizens, ensuring that basic domestic needs are met while preventing potential disturbances.