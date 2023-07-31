Haryana Clashes LIVE Updates - Nuh Turns Fortress After Violence

Quick links:
After the violent clashes in Haryana's Nuh, SP incharge Narender Bijarniya stated, "Today's incident is unfortunate. The situation in Nuh is under control. Legal action is being taken against those responsible for the incident. Some force members have also suffered injuries during the incident."
Deputy Commissioner of Nuh, Prashant Panwar stated that internet services will remain suspended for next 3 days in wake of the voilent clashes. He stated, "The police are investigating the matter. Internet services have been suspended for 3 days. Section 144 has been imposed in the district. Curfew orders have been given and we appeal to all to maintain peace."
Following the reports of clashes in Sohna, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Gurugram) Nitish Agarwal said that there were attempts by a few people to do stone pelting in Sohna as well after the reports of Mewat clashes. But the situation is under control now. He added that the police are alert and social media is being monitored.
The scheduled meeting between the two communities following violent clashes, took place in Nuh, wherein several political parties and social groups were reportedly present along with the local administration. As per information, a big meeting will again take place on Tuesday between the two communities at around 11 AM.
Bhiwani SP, Narendra Bijarnia, who has been handed over the additional charge of Nuh is said to be present at the clash-hit area and taking stock of the situation. As per police source, the situation in Nuh is under control. However, imposition of Section 144 and internet ban to remain effective till further orders.
The Haryana police have stated that two personnel of the Gurugram Police have lost their lives during the clashes on Monday between the two communities. The deceased have been identified as Homeguard Gursewak and Homeguard Neeraj.
Congress Senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has lashed the Haryana government on latest violence and arson reports from state’s Nuh and few other places. He took to Twitter to write, “Nuh, Mewat; The news of violence, arson, vandalism and riots coming from Manesar and Gurgaon is extremely worrying as well as heart-wrenching. This is a direct failure of law and order. It is the result of the failure of the Khattar government. The BJP-JJP government first pushed the state into the fire of caste riots and now the peace of Haryana is being burnt in the flames of religious riots. For the first time in 75 years of independence, a conspiracy is being hatched to make Haryana a victim of religious riots. This is a black day in the history of peace-loving Haryana.”
“Our demand is that strictest action should be taken against the rioters irrespective of their religion or caste. Chief Minister Khattar himself should go ahead and do the work of establishing law and order and creating peace. CM Khattar ji should know that this is not the time to sit idly by. It is the need of the hour that the CM should come forward, hold talks with all the parties, create peace, take action against the culprits and understand the situation and follow Rajdharma,” Surjewala asserted.
Haryana’s ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda has hit out at the BJP-led state government following violent clashes in Nuh and accused the government for failing to maintain law and order. He wrote on Twitter, saying, “The BJP-JJP have proved to be a complete failure in maintaining law and order in the state. The violence in Nuh is a result of the failure of the government. The government should understand its responsibility and do everything possible with sensitivity to maintain peace!”
Hooda also appealed to the people to keep a close watch on provocative messages and rumours doing rounds and urged them to cooperate with each other in establishing brotherhood.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar appeals to the people of the state to maintain peace and harmony in the state and assured to take stringent action against those involved in the violent incidents. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Today's incident is unfortunate, I appeal to all the people to maintain peace in the state. The guilty will not be spared at any cost, strictest action will be taken against them."
As per police sources, several policemen got injured during the stone pelting incident during the clashes. Apart from this number of vehicles set ablaze by the miscreants on Monday evening in Haryana’s Nuh and Sohna. The injured police personnel have been admitted to hospital.
On the other hand, in order to disperse the violent mob, the police lobbed teargas shells in the tension gripped area and also issued an order banning people from assembling at a place in Nuh.
The situation is said to be tense in Nuh amid heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces in the area. Efforts are being made to restore peace and bring harmony. As per reports, the situation is by and large under control at present.
All the people stranded at the clash hit area in Nuh are said to have been evacuated by the police. Senior police officials are at the spot and taking stock of the law and order situation in the area.
Former-Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has issued an appeal requesting people to maintain peace. He urged the people of Haryana to avoid mutual conflicts, rumours and maintain brotherhood.
Congress MP, Deepender Hooda has appealed to the people of Haryana to maintain peace. He said, "The incident from Mewat is very unfortunate. I am appealing to the people of Haryana with folded hands, to please maintain brotherhood, harmony and peace."
All the entry and exit points in Haryana’s Nuh have been sealed following the reports of clashes in the area. The Haryana police also undertook a flag march in the clash-affected area. As per police sources, the top police officials are monitoring the situation regularly and an evacuation process is also being conducted for stranded people.
Congress MLA from Nuh, Chaudhary Aftab Ahmed lashed the Haryana government over failure of local administration in Nuh, while appealing people to maintain peace. He said, “We are appealing to people to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours. The situation is unfortunate. I have never seen such a failure of administration and police.”
Internet services in Haryana's Nuh district remained suspended till August 2 after clashes erupted in the district. The Haryana state government, in an official notification, said the decision has been taken to stop spread of misinformation.
"In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter etc. on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs and agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties," the Haryana government has said.
The government ordered the suspension of the internet in the clash affected area in order to curb sharing of fake informations and instigating messages regarding the incident. Moreover, Section 144 has also been imposed in Nuh.
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has said that adequate security arrangements are being made to restore peace in the area. He also informed that apart from the heavy deployment of Haryana police, companies of paramilitary force are also being deployed to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. He said, "Adequate force is being deployed there. We've also spoken to the Centre. We are trying to restore peace there. All those who are stranded in different areas of Mewat region are being rescued."
Three companies of paramilitary force have been sent to the clash affected area. The Nuh police have decided to hold a peace meeting with the members of both communities at 8.30 PM on Monday.
Tension mounted in Haryan's Nuh amid the incidents of reported stone pelting and violent clashes surfaced on Monday. Following the reports of the violent clashes, the central government has decided to deploy paramilitary forces in order to control the clashes.