Haryana Clashes LIVE Updates - Nuh Turns Fortress After Violence

Congress Senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has lashed the Haryana government on latest violence and arson reports from state’s Nuh and few other places. He took to Twitter to write, “Nuh, Mewat; The news of violence, arson, vandalism and riots coming from Manesar and Gurgaon is extremely worrying as well as heart-wrenching. This is a direct failure of law and order. It is the result of the failure of the Khattar government. The BJP-JJP government first pushed the state into the fire of caste riots and now the peace of Haryana is being burnt in the flames of religious riots. For the first time in 75 years of independence, a conspiracy is being hatched to make Haryana a victim of religious riots. This is a black day in the history of peace-loving Haryana.”

“Our demand is that strictest action should be taken against the rioters irrespective of their religion or caste. Chief Minister Khattar himself should go ahead and do the work of establishing law and order and creating peace. CM Khattar ji should know that this is not the time to sit idly by. It is the need of the hour that the CM should come forward, hold talks with all the parties, create peace, take action against the culprits and understand the situation and follow Rajdharma,” Surjewala asserted.

