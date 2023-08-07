Haryana Clashes: Normalcy Returns To Nuh With Curfew Relaxation, ATMs And Banks To Reopen

After violent clashes broke out in Haryana's Nuh on July 31, the administration clamped a curfew in the area, restricting movement of travellers and forcing people to stay indoors. After a week, the Nuh town is returning to normalcy.

The administration has decided to lift the curfew between 9 am to 1 pm (four hours) on Monday to allow convenient public movement in the area. The curfew was relaxed for three hours on Saturday (August 5) in strife-torn Nuh.

Apart from curfew relaxation, banks and ATMs are also under the subject of reopening on a trial basis. In Nuh, Tauru, Punhana, Ferozepur Jhirka, and Pingawan, the banks will reopen for five hours, from 10 am to 3 pm on Monday. Meanwhile, cash transactions in ATMs can be performed between 11 am to 2 pm today.

The Haryana government gave its nod to operations of state-run offices on Monday. In Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Karnal, Hisar and Panipat, a free bus service was rolled out for students appearing in the CET examination. The same service will follow on Monday. The government, however, extended the suspension of Internet services till August 8 in violence-hit Nuh.

Violent clashes in Haryana

The clashes were triggered between two groups on July 31 after mobsters pelted stones and attacked a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession near Nalhar temple. The violence was spread in Gurugram and other areas of the state.

According to state government reports, six people, including two Home Guards and a cleric, died in the violent clashes, and over 80 people suffered injuries. The Haryana Police has arrested over 200 people in connection with the clashes that toppled Nuh and lodged around 104 cases. A special team was constituted to monitor the social media platforms.