Haryana CM Announces Financial Aid For Children Orphaned Due To COVID-19

After the Centre and several states, Haryana government on Saturday has decided to extend financial aid to children orphaned due to COVID-19. In a first, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced free education specifically for young girls at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya till class 12th. Also Rs 51, 000 will be deposited into their bank accounts & will be provided to them with interest at the time of their marriages.

Free Education for Young girls

"Young girls will be provided free education at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya till class 12th. Rs 51, 000 will be deposit into their bank accounts & will be provided to them with interest at the time of their marriages," said Haryana CM.

'2500 per month to orphans': CM Khattar

Haryana Government has ensured 2,500 per month to kids till the age of 18 years-- who lost both their parents due to COVID-19 infection under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana.

"Under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana, financial help will be ensured to children who lost their parents/caretakers (due to COVID-19). We will provide 2,500 per month to orphans till the age of 18 years," said CM Khattar.

Under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana, financial help will be ensured to children who lost their parents/caretakers (due to #COVID19). We will provide 2,500 per month to orphans till the age of 18 years: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar pic.twitter.com/p6pwzoR0dF — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2021

Deposit account for Children

He further said that apart from this, the state government will also provide Rs 12,000 per year for other expenses. The children staying at Bal Seva Sansthan will have a recurring deposit account where Rs 1500 will be deposited till the age of 18 years.

"12,000 (per year) will be provided to them for other expenses. Recurring deposit accounts will be opened for the children who will stay at Bal Seva Sansthan. Rs 1500 will be deposit into their accounts till the age of 18 years," said CM Khattar.

PM Modi launches Scheme for COVID-19 Orphaned children

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a number of benefits to children impacted by the current COVID pandemic. All the measures will be supported under ‘PM-CARES for Children’.

Rs 10 lakh Fixed Deposit in the name of the child till they turn 18 years

The PM-CARES Fund will also pay for the School Education for children

Support for Higher Education

Rs 5 lakhs Health insurance for these children till the age of 18 years.

Punjab Government

The Punjab government has extended financial aid to the kin of COVID-19 victims. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced that the state government will provide Rs 1500 per month as social security pension for families that have lost their earning member and all those children who were orphaned during the pandemic will receive free education till graduation. This aid will come into effect from July 1, 2021. In the case of orphaned children, free education will be provided till the age of 21 years.

Andhra Pradesh Government

The Andhra Pradesh government has extended financial aid to the kin of COVID-19 victims. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed his officials to work towards creating a fixed deposit of Rs 10 lakh for every child who lost both their parents due to COVID-19 infection.

Delhi Government

The Delhi government has extended financial aid to the kin of COVID-19 victims. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed the state government will bear the expenses of children who lost their parents to the COVID-19 outbreak. He also pledged to extend monetary help to families who have lost their earning member to COVID.

Chhattisgarh Government

The Chhattisgarh Government has decided to take the responsibility of educating children who have lost both their parents due to COVID-19 infection. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed that his government will also try to shape the future of those children and enhance the education of such students by providing a scholarship of Rs 500 per month. The decision has been implemented under Chhattisgarh Mahtari Dular Scheme.

(Image Credits: ANI/Pixabay/PTI/RepresentativeImage)