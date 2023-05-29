Haryana CM Announces Hike In Scholarship For Registered Children Of Workers

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced an increase in the scholarship given to the children of workers registered with the state government.

The scholarship amount of Rs 7,000 for classes 9 and 10, Rs 7,750 for classes 11 and 12, and Rs 8,500 for higher education has been increased to Rs 10,000 for all the three categories, said Khattar.

The chief minister was interacting with the workers and their children registered under the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, Haryana, through audio conferencing, according to an official statement here.

Khattar said that following the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Haryana government is also giving full respect to the workers.

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new Parliament building with traditional prayers and also honoured the workers who built it, giving importance to their contribution.

The workers have an important contribution in every construction and today the country is becoming self-sufficient only on their strength, the Haryana CM said, adding that the workers play an important role in the economic development of any country.

He said that land, capital, entrepreneurship and workers are the four pillars on which the economy of every country is built.

"It is only on their (workers') strength that Haryana has become the fastest progressing state in the country. The state government is committed for the welfare, upliftment and prosperity of the workers," said the chief minister.

He said the focus of the state government is not only on the organised sector but also on the unorganised sector, and added that today in Haryana, about 75 per cent of the workers are employed in the unorganised sector.

"Haryana ranks first in the country in registering workers in unorganised sectors under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana. So far, over 8.19 lakh beneficiaries have been registered under this scheme," he added.

The chief minister said the meritorious children of the workers registered with the Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board are being given incentives ranging from Rs 21,000 to Rs 51,000 on the basis of academic excellence in board examinations of classes 10 and 12.

Apart from this, the Haryana Labour Welfare Board provides financial assistance of up to Rs 20,000 for coaching for entrance examinations in professional courses and Rs 1 lakh for the preparation of the main examination of UPSC and Haryana Public Service Commission.

He said that on the lines of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Haryana Skill Development Mission has been set up in the state. The objective of this mission is to make the youth skilled by training them in traditional as well as modern businesses, the statement said.